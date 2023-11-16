"This man is football", "Greatest footballer on earth" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Portugal in win over Liechtenstein

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein, which culminated in a 2-0 victory for the former, has generated a lot of hype on X (formerly Twitter).

With qualification already secured, Portugal continued their unblemished record with nine victories in as many games. This will guarantee their presence in the upcoming summer tournament in Germany.

The initial half of the game unfolded without any goals, despite Portugal's best efforts. Liechtenstein, while still seeking their first point in the group stage, put in a commendable defensive performance.

The commencement of the second half marked a shift in momentum in favor of the Selecao. Cristiano Ronaldo almost immediately made an impact, striking the post within seconds. This was followed by a brilliant passage of play involving Diogo Jota and Ronaldo, culminating in a remarkable goal by the latter in the 46th minute.

The scoring continued with Joao Cancelo, who capitalized on a long ball from Antonio Silva just 11 minutes later. He deftly navigated past Liechtenstein's goalkeeper, Benjamin Buchel, to secure a second goal and all three points for Portugal.

Liechtenstein's attempts to counter were few and ultimately fruitless, as Roberto Martinez's men dominated the match, clinching a comfortable win.

Social media platform Twitter buzzed with reactions, with one fan tweeting:

"This man is football"

Another fan said:

"Greatest footballer on earth"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Cristiano Ronaldo's new home in Portugal causes concern for locals - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's construction of a new mansion in Cascais, near Lisbon, has become a source of contention among local residents, according to reports. The mansion, valued at €22 million, is set to become the most expensive house in Portugal.

The construction process, however, has led to several issues for the neighbourhood. The project, originally located in Quinta da Marinha in Cascais, has been a "year behind schedule", causing frustration among neighbours.

Residents have expressed their discontent with the ongoing construction, which has lasted three years, with one telling Ok Diario (via Marca):

"We've had three years of construction. The house is so big that it looks like a hospital. My street has been cut off for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of the 'pyramid' of Pharaoh Ronaldo."

Moreover, the high inflation and rising construction costs have contributed to the increase in the planned investment for the mansion. This has further exacerbated the situation, leading to an extension of the deadline into mid-2024, much to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo's future neighbors.