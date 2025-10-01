"This man is Inter Miami's No. 1 problem" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's teammate for 'horrible' showing in 5-3 loss to Chicago

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami lost 5-3 against Chicago Fire at home in the MLS on Tuesday, September 30. Fans online have slammed goalkeeper Oscar Ustari for his performance in the game.

The Herons faced the Chicago Fire at the Chase Stadium, looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC. Dje D'Avilla gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute before Jonathan David doubled it in the 31st minute. Tomas Aviles made it 2-1 eight minutes later.

However, Rominigue Kouame scored another for Chicago Fire in the 43rd minute. Luis Suarez (57', 74') scored a brace for Inter Miami to restore parity. However, Justin Pledger Reynolds (80') and Brian Gutierrez (83') made it 5-3, securing the win for the visitors.

Oscar Ustari had a poor game in goal for the Lionel Messi-led side. While he completed 19/19 passes, he made just one save and could have arguably done better for multiple Chicago Fire goals.

Fans online have slammed Ustari's performance, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"This man is intermaimi No. 1 problem"

••𝔻𝔸𝕍𝕀𝔻•• @David_9ice__ @TouchlineX This man is intermaimi No. 1 problem

Another commented,

"Horrible"

Abatz Mor🎗 @abatzmor @TouchlineX Horrible

Here are some other reactions:

彼らの王 @delas65344 @TouchlineX Better playing with no goalkeeper 😅

FC @fcost @TouchlineX Ustari is terrible but since he is a friend of Messi..... Terrible defense and goal keeper bad combo.

Cezar @cezarFCB @TouchlineX This team will be the end of Messi. Mediocrity everywhere on the pitch

Ustari, 39, joined Inter Miami as a free agent last summer. He has kept 10 clean sheets in 40 appearances across competitions for them, conceding 56 goals.

Javier Mascherano takes full responsibility for Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's defeat against Chicago Fire

Against Chicago Fire, Inter Miami dominated possession with 65%. They also had a whopping 24 attempts, with 10 being on target, as compared to the visitors' 11 attempts, with six being on target. However, the Lionel Messi-led side couldn't avoid a 5-3 defeat.

After the game, head coach Javier Mascherano took full responsibility of the defeat, saying in his post-match press conference (h/t GOAL):

“In this game the person responsible for the plan and everything that happened is me. We prepared for one type of match, but it turned out to be something completely different.

"At halftime we made changes that worked for stretches, but we clearly ran the risk of being exposed on the counter. It’s a shame, because as I told the players, it wasn’t about names but about our approach. We wanted to control possession, and this loss is entirely my responsibility.”

With this defeat, Lionel Messi and Co. remain fourth in the MLS standings, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia Union with a game in hand. They will next face New England Revolution at home on Sunday, October 5.

