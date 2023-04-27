"This man will never rest", "Built different" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as 'robot' starts against Tottenham in PL fixture

Manchester United fans have been stunned by Bruno Fernandes after he was named in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup against Tottenham Hotspur.

There were fears that the Portuguese attacker would miss the clash against Spurs tonight (April 27). The Red Devils vice-captain picked up a knock in his side's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday (April 23). He was pictured wearing a leg brace on social media, as doubts grew over his availability for the trip to north London.

However, Fernandes' incredible record of not missing a single match due to injury during his career has remained intact. He has only missed two games through illness for Manchester United and former club Sampdoria.

Fernandes has been key for the Red Devils this season as their creative spark in the middle of the park. He has made 50 appearances across competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists.

The Portuguese midfielder spoke about his eagerness for game time in an interview with Sky Sports. He said:

"I was one of the first players in Portugal to play 56 games for the club in one season. At the end of training, I was always doing some extra shooting and the doctor was knocking at the window telling me to come inside."

His quick recovery from injury comes as a vital boost for Ten Hag, whose side are in pursuit of a top-four finish. They sit fourth in the league, five points ahead of fifth-placed Aston Villa with three games in hand. Manchester United clash with a Tottenham side who are still in the top-four hunt.

Ten Hag has opted to go with David De Gea in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot in defense. Meanwhile, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen join Fernandes in midfield. Antony and Jadon Sancho are in attack alongside Marcus Rashford.

Fernandes has sent Manchester United fans into disbelief after being named in the Red Devils' starting lineup. One fan claimed that the Portuguese midfielder doesn't rest:

"This man will never rest."

Another fan thinks Fernandes is built differently from his peers:

"Rise of the machine. Man's built different."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Fernandes making an extraordinary return to fitness:

FOOTBALL SKIPPER ✨ @AiroSkipper Bruno Fernandes is a robot. Bruno Fernandes is a robot.👏😂

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lauds Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane is being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Harry Kane will start for Tottenham in their clash with Manchester United tonight. The English striker has been in prolific form, scoring 26 goals in 43 games across competitions.

However, his future is uncertain, with the Red Devils chasing his signature in the summer. The Mirror reports that Ten Hag's side are weighing up an £80 million offer for the England captain.

Ten Hag has added fuel to the flames by lavishing praise on Kane ahead of the two sides' encounter. He said (via the Guardian):

"First of all the number of goals, and also his key actions [that] come to a goal, final passes as well. He is just a great player, great personality as well."

Kane will have a year left on his contract in the summer. He has admitted in the past that he wants to win trophies, something Spurs haven't done since 2008. Meanwhile, United won the Carabao Cup in February.

