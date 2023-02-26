“This manager is on crack”, “He’s not sane” – Fans react furiously to Klopp’s decision during Liverpool draw with Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans were baffled by manager Jurgen Klopp's decision to replace Cody Gakpo when they needed a goal against Crystal Palace earlier today (25 February).

The scoreline stood at 0-0 when Klopp decided to take off the Netherlands international for midfielder Stefan Bajcetic in the 84th minute. Gakpo scored in the league wins against Everton and Newcastle United earlier this month.

Fans were hopeful that he would make it three goals in his last three league games when he started against the Eagles. However, like his teammates, was ineffective at Selhurst Park as the Reds slumped to a goalless draw away from home.

Klopp's first substitution came at half-time when Naby Keita was brought off for Harvey Elliott. Diogo Jota was taken off for Roberto Firmino in what was a straight swap in the 71st minute.

However, he went on to make the relatively unpopular decision to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Fabinho Tavares, which meant that James Milner shifted to right-back.

This meant that one of the league's most potent creators was off the field with 19 minutes left on the clock. Jordan Henderson being on the pitch for the entirety of the game also failed to please the entirety of the Liverpool fanbase.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter after Gakpo was surprisingly replaced in the dying embers of the game:

that guy from bhandup @mihir138 Gakpo for Bajcetic wtf??? He has fucking lost the plot. Klopp costing us with his substitutions yet again Gakpo for Bajcetic wtf??? He has fucking lost the plot. Klopp costing us with his substitutions yet again

ECG @L4AliveWaIz So let me get this straight.



Klopp has taken off Trent and Gakpo while we’re chasing a game, putting Milner rightback and Harvey left wing in the process.



He’s not sane man. So let me get this straight.Klopp has taken off Trent and Gakpo while we’re chasing a game, putting Milner rightback and Harvey left wing in the process.He’s not sane man.

Liam @LiamAubLFC Why take Gakpo off and keep Henderson on? We need a goal ffs Why take Gakpo off and keep Henderson on? We need a goal ffs

𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎 @LFCademo SUBBED OUT GAKPO FOR BAJCETIC WHEN WE NEED A GOAL



THIS MANAGER IS ON CRACK SUBBED OUT GAKPO FOR BAJCETIC WHEN WE NEED A GOALTHIS MANAGER IS ON CRACK

RESILIENCIA🇩🇰🇶🇦 @Guts_LFC Thank god Jota is out man Thank god Jota is out man

Corey Dann @coreydann00 Taking Gakpo off for Bajcetic in the 85th minute when drawing 0-0 is beyond me. Give Carvalho minutes surely? Negative subs once again not wanting to win the game Taking Gakpo off for Bajcetic in the 85th minute when drawing 0-0 is beyond me. Give Carvalho minutes surely? Negative subs once again not wanting to win the game

𝗟𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗦 @LFC_Lucas_ Takes Gakpo off?



That’s the game then. Takes Gakpo off? That’s the game then.

Liverpool missed a golden opportunity to reduce the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to four points. They now trail the Lilywhites by six points but have a game in hand.

Liverpool boss explains two substitutions in Crystal Palace draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained his reasoning behind substituting Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold against Crystal Palace.

The Guinea international picked up a 23rd-minute yellow card for fouling Michael Olise. Given his role in midfield, this would have placed the former RB Leipzig midfielder under immense pressure.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, did not suffer an injury and neither was he poor. According to Klopp, he was trying to manage the England international's playing time.

The German tactician told Sky Sports (h/t BBC) after the game:

"Naby had an early yellow card and then it’s difficult. Trent plays all the games, so that makes it really tricky. I didn’t take him off because he was bad, but he plays all the games so I had to change."

He has played in all but four of Liverpool's 36 games across competitions this season.

