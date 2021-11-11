“This manager has reached his level” - Ian Wright makes bold claim on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reached his peak as Manchester United boss and cannot take the team any further ahead.

The 58-year-old pundit stated that former players should stop blaming the current Manchester United stars for the team's crisis and concentrate on their manager instead.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Wright said:

"I’m looking at ex-Manchester United players, Rio [Ferdinand], Roy Keane — they cannot wait to say this player is not good enough, that player is not good enough. We say it flippantly. But this manager has reached his level."

He added:

"Anyone who is organised against Manchester United, like we saw at Leicester, like we saw Liverpool do at a canter, you’ll cause them a massive problem, and that is happening simply because the manager has got to his level."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled to secure a positive result for Manchester United over the past few months. The Red Devils suffered two humiliating home defeats at the hands of rivals Liverpool and Manchester City with an aggregate score of 0-7.

Many fans have turned against Solskjaer as Manchester United have dropped out of the title race. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 17 points from their 11 games.

Manchester United have only managed to pick up one win from their previous six league games. This barren run included four defeats to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite a poor run of results, Manchester United still have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hire a new manager. The Red Devils are not planning to appoint any new managers during the ongoing international break.

According to a report from ESPN, sources close to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have accepted the fact that the manager's position at the club is vulnerable following a string of poor results. However, Manchester United have informed the Norwegian coach to prepare for their trip to Watford.

Manchester United have a tough run of fixtures coming up following the international break. The Red Devils will take on Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League before facing Villarreal in the Champions League.

Numerous managers have been linked to replace Solskjaer in the Manchester United dugout. Some of the names linked to the job include Ralf Rangnick, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino.

