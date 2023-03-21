“This is Manchester United we’re talking about” – Stan Collymore claims Red Devils could sign 2 Arsenal players under Qatari ownership

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United could try to sign Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard under potential Qatari ownership.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazers family, are currently entertaining offers for the club. According to Sky Sports, they are prepared to sell the club for £6 billion. If the price is not met, they will raise capital to decrease the club’s debts.

It is believed that a minimum of five and as many as eight second-round bids could arrive before the deadline on Wednesday (22 March). Among the interested parties is Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s Qatar group, a few representatives of which recently visited United to take stock of their finances. The group is set to place its second bid for United on Wednesday.

Although favorites are yet to emerge, there is a possibility that the Red Devils could have Qatari owners very soon. Collymore believes that Arsenal will not like it if the Qatari group takes over Manchester United, as they could come after Saka and Odegaard.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Collymore wrote:

“(Frenkie) De Jong is great, don’t get me wrong, but this is Manchester United we’re talking about. They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership.

“If they get taken over, what’s stopping them from going in for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer? – You’re not telling me Manchester United’s financial power wouldn’t at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think.”

Saka and Odegaard have been instrumental in taking the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table this season. The pair has 22 goals and 17 assists between them in the English top flight alone.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra reveals what Robin van Persie said about Arsenal’s work ethic

Chatting with Rio Ferdinand on his Five YouTube channel, Patrice Evra shed light on what Robin van Persie told him after joining from Arsenal in 2012.

The former Dutch striker was supposedly baffled by the difference in work ethic between the two teams and thought that the Red Devils were much more professional.

Evra said:

“Robin, he'd say: ‘Patrice, I've never seen people so professional. Training the way you're training in the training session.’ He'd say he'd finish the training session, everyone is in the gym. Before training in the gym, after training in the gym.

“That's why he was like ‘when I was playing at Arsenal, I was still on the pitch and I'd see kids with convertible cars already going to Harrods or whatever.’”

After failing to win the Premier League title even once in eight seasons at the Emirates Stadium, Van Persie won his first title in his debut season at United. He scored 132 goals in 278 games for the north Londoners before bagging 58 goals in 105 appearances for the Mancunians in all competitions.

