"This is a massive game for United" - Dimitar Berbatov makes score prediction for Manchester United vs Fulham

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the result of the Red Devils' Premier League home game with Fulham on Saturday (February 24).

Erik ten Hag's side are in impressive form since the turn of the year, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning six, including the last five.

They're coming off a 2-1 win at Luton Town in the league, where they are sixth in the standings, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (49) after 25 games. Meanwhile, Fulham are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa and are 12th in the points table, nine points off the bottom three.

In his prediction column for BetFair, Berbatov predicted a 2-0 win for the Red Devils:

"Fulham are sitting comfortably in mid-table, but it's a bit underwhelming compared to last season. United need to catch Spurs and Villa, and you know what, they're not far off. So this is a massive game for United, and it's one they need to win.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 1-0 away in November, thanks to captain Bruno Fernandes's stoppage-time winner.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to miss 2-3 weeks

Rasnus Hojlund

Mancheter United have suffered a blow, as red-hot striker Rasmus Hojlund is set to miss 2-3 weeks due to a muscle injury.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury after scoring in a sixth strsight league game - a first-half brace in the win at Luton - to improve to 13 goals in 30 games across competitions.

It rules him out of the Fulham game and the FA Cup fifth-round trip to Nottingham Forest four days later. Hojlund is also doubtful for the trip to Manchester City on March 3 and the Everton game after that.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said about the striker's injury on Friday (February 23):

"It is a small injury, two or three weeks. It is a risk in high intensity training. It's not a big injury but he has to wait now."

Hojlund took 15 games to open his Premier League account but has not stopped scoring since then.