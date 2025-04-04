"This might be a Ballon d'Or season" - PL star makes claim about Liverpool's Mo Salah when asked to name toughest opponent he's faced

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has named Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah as the toughest opponent he has ever faced. Onana also suggested that Salah could be on course for a Ballon d’Or-winning campaign if he carries on with his current form.

Mohamed Salah is arguably enjoying one of his best campaigns in a Liverpool shirt this season. Apart from leading the goal-scoring charts (27 goals) in the ongoing Premier League campaign, he also leads the assist charts (17 assists).

With 32 goals in 44 matches, Salah has been averaging 0.7 goals per match for the Reds this season and is showing no signs of slowing down. Given his incredible run, a lot of people have tipped the Egyptian to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Amadou Onana was asked to name the toughest player he has played against. He responded, saying;

‘‘I didn’t play directly against him, like not on a 1v1, but we played against Liverpool. And I think Mo Salah at the minute just is the main man.’’

When asked how difficult it is to play against the Egyptian, the Everton midfielder said:

‘‘He’s really rapid, sharp, he’s got the finish, skillful, I think he’s got it all. I think if he carries on what he’s doing, I think this might be a Ballon d’Or season.’’

‘‘There is no doubt for me’’ - Paolo Di Canio picks Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Vinicius Jr

West Ham and Lazio legend Paolo Di Canio has given his predictions for the next Ballon d’Or. The former midfielder backed Mohamed Salah to win the coveted award if the season ended right now.

In January, Salah was leading the Ballon d’Or race, but the 32-year-old lost his top spot following Liverpool’s exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Football Italia in an exclusive interview, Canio said Vinicius would win the award if he scores in the Champions League final but tips Salah to claim the crown should the season conclude right now.

‘‘From my point of view, if we stop the season now, of course there is no doubt for me, Salah would win the Ballon d’Or. Golden Ball, Salah easy. But there are still two months left of the season. Champions League, the national team. He also has the problem, well I don’t wanna say problem because he’s proud to be an Egypt player. But it depends on what you do with the national team, right? Euros, World Cup, different competitions. But Champions League makes a difference,’’ Canio said.

‘’We know. Rodri is out now in a season where players haven’t flown far away from others and Salah deserves it more. But if Vinicius Junior now scores a goal in the Champions League semi final or final then plays the final. Then win even if he plays a bad game in the final. Just to repay the fans after they didn’t give him it in the past and maybe they’re gonna choose him, but to be honest, in this moment, Salah is the one,’’ he added.

