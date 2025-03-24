“This is mine, ask him” - De Gea pokes fun at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after club sends message on milestone

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has poked fun at Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, replying to a social media post from the club. The Manchester outfit were celebrating the Portugal international's milestone of 50 assists in the Premier League.

However, the Spaniard seemingly disagreed with the Red Devils, claiming that one of Fernandes' assists had to be chopped off. He was referring to an assist that was given to the midfielder in a match against Fulham.

During the game, De Gea played it out of the back in search of one of the forwards and ultimately found Edinson Cavani, who lobbed the opposition keeper from range. It seems as though Fernandes may have gotten a touch while the ball was en route from De Gea to Cavani.

Disagreeing with this, the Fiorentina goalkeeper reacted to a clip of this goal and made a tongue-in-cheek comment on X (formerly Twitter):

"49 assists! This is mine Ask him."

Overall, Fernandes has made 277 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 95 goals and 81 assists. He shared the pitch on 152 occasions with De Gea while the shot-stopper was at Old Trafford.

As for the 34-year-old, he left the Red Devils as a free agent in 2023 after spending 12 years at the club. He made 545 appearances across competitions for the team, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup once each, among other honors.

After spending a year away from professional football, De Gea joined Fiorentina last summer and is contracted there till the season's end.

Manchester United legend wants to see Bruno Fernandes make one change in his game

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson is happy with Bruno Fernandes' contributions this season despite the Red Devils' poor form, but wants to see one change.

The ex-Red Devils star says he's disappointed with the Portuguese's antics while he's being tackled or fouled. Speaking about this to The Mirror, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think the manager [Ruben Amorim] has told him 'you've got to be a leader on the pitch'.

"I just hope Bruno stays away from the rolling over when he gets tackled and that sort of thing. Bruno is so confident at the moment, and he's making a massive difference. Bruno has done what I'd expect of a United captain."

Manchester United have struggled this season and are currently placed 13th in the Premier League standings. However, Fernandes has contributed with eight goals and nine assists in 28 league outings.

