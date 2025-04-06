"This was a mistake right from the beginning", "Worst idea" - Fans claim Barcelona star should never play with Lewandowski after 1-1 Betis draw

Barcelona fans on social media have claimed that Ferran Torres should never play alongside Robert Lewandowski in attack henceforth. This comes after Barca were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis in the La Liga on Saturday (April 5).

Lewandowski and Ferran seemed to lack understanding when playing alongside one another in attack. Hence, the supporters claim that the Spaniard should not feature alongside the Polish international.

During the game, Barcelona were the first to break the deadlock through Gavi in the seventh minute. The Spaniard rifled his shot into the bottom left corner of the net after being set up by Ferran. However, Betis equalized through Natan in the 17th minute. The Brazilian connected with a cross from Giovani Lo Celso and directed his header into the net.

In the 28th minute, Ferran wasted a beautiful opportunity to put Barcelona ahead as his shot went wide of the left post. Jules Kounde's shot was also saved by Betis goalkeeper Adrian to keep the scoreline intact in the 55th minute. Thus, both teams shared the spoils as the game ended 1-1 on the night.

In 57 minutes on the pitch, Ferran maintained a passing accuracy of 79% (19/24). He registered one assist, provided one key pass, and created one big chance (via Sofascore). Meanwhile, Lewandowski registered a passing precision of 77%(10/13). He failed to register a key pass or shot on target and lost possession of the ball six times (via Sofascore).

However, the absence of an attacking connection between Ferran and Lewandowski was a subject of discussion in the game's aftermath. Fans also took to X to vent their frustration about the situation, with one tweeting:

"This was a mistake right from the beginning. Putting two natural 9s upfront one behind the other just hindered Ferran from performing. Raphina should've came on a lot sooner too and Flick shouldn't have taken out Pedri."

"I don’t know how to explain it, but Ferran and Lewa, I swear they're occupying the exact same position and role. When one is active, the other is completely out of the game. There definitely needs to be some tactical adjustment to fix that.," another added.

"Hansi Flick should never put Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the same lineup.," a fan opined.

"Looks like FERRAN and LEWA doesn’t click," another fan chimed in.

"I was so pissed today! They cannot click! The two of them are not good ball playing attackers and they don’t even understand themselves!," a unhappy fan vented.

"Extremely disappointed! WTF is this BS??? Why are you starting ferran & Lewa in the same game??? Why are you treating Raphinha like a princess????," a disappointed fan asked.

"Very unwise decision," a fan tweeted.

"Worst Idea," wrote another.

"I don't care about what happens at Real Madrid." -Hansi Flick on Barcelona's La Liga title hopes

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana's manager has claimed that he's not worried about Real Madrid in the title race. Flick added that his squad could win the La Liga if they carry out their job decently. In an interview after the league draw against Real Betis, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

"I don't care about what happens at Real Madrid. If we do our job well, we're going to win the title."

Despite dropping two points against Betis, Barcelona remain at the top of the La Liga standings. The Camp Nou outfit has registered 67 points from 30 league games this season. Flick's men are also four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the title race.

Barcelona will take on Borussia Dortmund in their next game in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 9.

