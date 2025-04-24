"This is a MISTAKE", "Why would you get rid of him?" - Fans slam Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami as they trade away key player

Fans have questioned Inter Miami on X after the club traded Lionel Messi's teammate Robert Taylor to MLS side Austin FC. The transfer occurred on April 23, 2025, with the Herons earning up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money.

Taylor joined the Herons in February 2022 for a reported transfer fee of $500,000. The 30-year-old midfielder formed a lethal attacking partnership with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba the following year, earning comparisons to Angel Di Maria and Andres Iniesta from some fans.

The Finland international scored 18 goals and provided 18 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions, helping Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield.

However, this season, Robert Taylor struggled for minutes under new manager Javier Mascherano. He scored one goal in seven appearances across competitions, but played a total of just 230 minutes.

Fans were left fuming with Lionel Messi and Co., with one posting:

"This is a MISTAKE. You are such a joke club I swear tg"

Another fan tweeted:

"Why would you get rid of him??? He was amazing"

Other fans reacted below:

"Why would you get rid of Finnish Neymar," one fan questioned

"Just reading this felt weird," one fan admitted

"Horrible move letting go of your best 90 min player. Miami did him dirty with the reduced play time and even worse to sell him," another added

"Got rid of Campana & now getting rid of Taylor but keeping Suarez. What a joke of a club," one fan tweeted

"What? I am not happy. Robert Taylor IS Inter Miami. Before the Barcelona Boys, Robert was a LOYAL FAITHFUL PRODUCTIVE SERVANT. This makes me really sad," another chimed in

"It’s not going to be Vancouver Whitecaps against Lionel Messi" - Jesper Sorensen makes bold claim ahead of Inter Miami semi-final clash

Vancouver Whitecaps boss Jesper Sorensen has praised Lionel Messi but insisted he is focused on preparing against Inter Miami rather than a single superstar. The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals at the BC Place (Thursday, April 24).

After team training, Sorensen stated (via Lethbridge Herald):

“Lionel Messi for the past 20 years has been maybe the best player all time in this sport, and he deserves the praise he gets. I also would say tomorrow it’s not going to be Vancouver Whitecaps against Lionel Messi. It’s going to be Miami against Vancouver.”

Vancouver midfielder Ali Ahmed also added:

"You have to be conscious of where he is, not give him any breathing room in the final third. We know he can make plays that not many can. We’ve got some great players on your team that we know are going to put up a fight. It’s going to be a collective team effort, not letting him have a fun game. We’re capable.”

Messi has had a brilliant start to the season for Inter Miami to date, garnering eight goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

