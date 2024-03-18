"This moment has to be enjoyed" - Bruno Fernandes calls for rule change after Manchester United's win over Liverpool

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has asked for a change in the yellow card rule for players taking their shirt off following the Liverpool win on Sunday (March 17).

In an instant thriller at Old Trafford between the two Premier League giants, Scott McTominay fired the Red Devils in front inside 10 minutes only for Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah putting the visitors ahead on the cusp of half-time.

Just when it seemed like Jurgen Klopp's side had done enough to see out the win, Antony popped up with an 87th-minute equaliser to force extra time. Harvey Elliott put the Reds in front in the first half of the extra period.

However, in a dramatic end to the game, Marcus Rashford equalised with eight minutes to go before supersub Amad Diallo netted a stoppage-time winner to send Liverpool packing.

The younster took off his shirt as he celebrated the late winner only to be sent off for a second yellow card. The Red Devils, though, saw out the win, but Fernandes wasn't happy with Diallo's second yellow.

“He got his reward because he’s doing the right things,” he said (as per the Guardian). “He deserves it. Unfortunately, he got sent off, but it’s part of the moment and part of being young.

“This moment has to be enjoyed, and I think it’s one of the rules football has to change because you should be able to celebrate the goal, obviously with respect to other clubs, to enjoy your moment.”

United next face Championship side Coventry City to reach back-to-back FA Cup finals for the first time since 2005. They lost to holders Manchester City 2-1 in the title match last year.

Manchester United captain looking for a strong finish in the league despite Liverpool win

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes during the Liverpool game

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly happy with the Liverpool win but knows that there's work to be done in the league.

With 10 games remaining, Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the standings, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa (57) by nine points with a game in hand, as they chase a UEFA Champions League return.

“We’ve talked about turnarounds (before), but have never done the next step," he said (as per the aforementioned interview). "But I think we have to understand the FA Cup is a thing, and the Premier League is another one.

"In the league now, we have 10 matches to go, and we don’t depend on ourselves but as we saw Tottenham losing points to Fulham, Villa losing points to West Ham. But our main goal is to not lose points to Brentford away. We need to put our effort into winning that game.”

Manchester United return to action after the international break with a trip to Brentford on March 30.