“This moment will live in history” - Fans react as Max Fosh pulls UNO reverse card on referee after being booked in charity match

YouTuber Max Fosh pulled up a UNO reverse card after he was booked during the recent charity game between Sidemen FC and YouTube All Stars. Fans think Fosh had an all-timer moment with his actions.

KSI's Sidemen FC won the game for the second year in a row. After an 8-7 win last year, they managed to register an 8-5 win this year. The captain performed well as he saved a penalty from opposing skipper IShowSpeed.

Fosh, however, was involved in one of the most memorable moments of the game. He was booked by Mark Clattenburg during the game. In response, he pulled out a UNO reverse card from the pocket and showed it to the referee.

Some fans were left in stitches with the action and a few of them reacted on Twitter with one writing:

"Om*g the reverse. This moment will live in history."

West Ham United's London Stadium, was packed for the game. They raised over £1 million for charity last season. The amount this game accumulated this year is still not revealed.

The match, however, was once again an entertaining affair. Fosh's moment with the referee was one of the highlights of the match and here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

Referee Mark Clattenburg made a damaging VAR claim ahead of the Sidemen charity match

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg was in charge of the clash between the Sidemen FC and the YouTube All Stars at the London Stadium last night.

Clattenburg, who retired back in 2017 from the Premier League, however, made a damaging claim about VAR. When asked whether the game needed the technology, the 2016 UEFA Euro final referee said (quotes as per Daily Mirror):

"No, we don't need it! It's not going to damage this game like it damages everything else."

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has been forced to apologize for VAR related issues on multiple occasions in recent times. Clattenburg's comments are set to put more pressure on Webb and the rest of the PGMOL on the most effective way to use the technology.