“This is what we need”, “Big move from Klopp” – Liverpool fans delighted with one player being dropped from playing XI for Everton clash 

Liverpool fans are happy to see James Milner starting on the bench in their Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park today (September 3).

The Reds will look for a third consecutive win when they travel to face their Merseyside rivals. However, they have been plagued with numerous injuries, especially in midfield. Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all nursing injuries.

So it was expected that Milner would feature in the starting lineup against Everton. However, manager Jurgen Klopp has gone with a midfield trio of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott,and Fabio Carvalho. Andy Robertson has also been demoted to the bench in favor of Kostas Tsimikas, who will join Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez in defence.

Darwin Nunez has returned to the starting XI after missing three games due to a suspension; he got sent off against Crystal Palace. Nunez will join Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in attack.

Milner, 36, last started a game at Old Trafford against Manchester United, which Liverpool lost 2-1.

Fans took to Twitter to express their relief on seeing the Englishman not in the starting XI for the Merseyside derby.

Here are some of reactions:

Shaun Warnock @shaun_warnock3 @TheKopHQ Could be and looks lightweight in Centre of the park BUT i’d still have that over Milner. What you think jay @TheKopHQ Could be and looks lightweight in Centre of the park BUT i’d still have that over Milner. What you think jay

𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄 @SteveAustine_ke Thank God Milner is not there... Thank God Milner is not there...

° @lfcMuh Dropping Robbo and no Milner in a derby...big move from Klopp Dropping Robbo and no Milner in a derby...big move from Klopp

Shin_96t @Shin_96t @LFCTransferRoom This is what we need, young and hunger , not again Milner, Milner, Milner @LFCTransferRoom This is what we need, young and hunger , not again Milner, Milner, Milner

Milner has played nearly 300 games across competitions for Liverpool since arriving from Manchester City in 2015. He has scored 26 goals and provided 46 assists.

James Milner on dressing room atmosphere at Liverpool

Earlier this summer, James Milner commented on how a good environment in the Liverpool dressing room helps new signings gel at the club. He credited Klopp and his teammates for the same, telling Zox (via Liverpool World):

"That’s credit to the boys and credit to the manager for the atmosphere he creates and the opportunities he gives us. You see how hard we train. We train so hard and do a lot of sessions, but in the times where we get chance to have a bit of downtime, we’re given opportunities to be together and create those relationships."

He added:

“The new boys coming in and doing well, that’s all part of it. It’s a very strong group. It takes time to develop that, and that has obviously been developed over a long time. ... The boys have slotted straight in, and it is great to see that. The atmosphere has been fantastic, and that’s exactly what you need going into a big season.”

The Reds have made four signings this summer - Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo.

