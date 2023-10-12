“This new generation always on the phone” - Diogo Dalot pokes fun at ex-Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with hilarious photo

Diogo Dalot has made fun of his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with a comical post on his Instagram story.

The duo are part of Portugal's squad for Euro 2024 qualifying action against Slovakia (October 13) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (October 16). They have joined up with Selecao's camp for those games.

Dalot caught Ronaldo slacking on his phone and used the opportunity to make a joke at the Al-Nassr superstar's expense. He uploaded a snap of international football's all-time top goalscorer scrolling on his phone with the comment:

"This new generation always on their phone."

Dalot could have been making light of Cristiano Ronaldo's comments in November last year about the new generation being too distracted. The Portugal captain gave a damning verdict of younger players in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan (via Football365):

"It is part of the life of the new generation, the new technologies which distract them from other things. They are not the same. They listen, but they hear one side [and it goes out the other ear]. It doesn’t surprise me, but it is a shame."

That interview led to his unceremonious departure from Manchester United as he and the club mutually agreed to end his contract. He headed to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo talked up Dalot as one of Manchester United's most professional players

Cristiano Ronaldo was full of praise for teammate Diogo Dalot.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have a lot of positive takes on Manchester United during his interview with Morgan. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did take time to praise Dalot for his professionalism. He said (via talkSPORT):

"If you ask me what I see in Man United, Diogo Dalot is an example. He is young, but he is very, very professional. And I’m not doubting that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent and is very professional."

Dalot has been one of the Red Devils' most reliable players over recent years, putting in impressive performances at right-back. He's made 117 appearances across competitions at Old Trafford, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Dalot explained the need to work hard at a club like United in 2019. He told the club's official website:

"For me, I think the hard work is the main thing. Work hard and stay humble. To be in a team like Manchester United at 19 years old is not easy. You need to make a lot of sacrifices."

The Portuguese right-back has also earned a consistent place in Portugal's squad, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's earned 14 caps to date, scoring two goals and providing three assists.