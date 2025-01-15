"This next game will teach me more about my players than the last two" - Ruben Amorim makes claim ahead of Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has warned his players that they have to live up to expectations against Southampton. The Red Devils host the Saints at Old Trafford on Thursday, January 16, in the Premier League.

Amorim's team arrive at the game on an upward rise, following a superb win over Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round tie over the weekend. They also secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.

Manchester United locked horns with the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday, January 12. They were down to 10 men in the 61st minute after Diogo Dalot received a second yellow.

Despite their disadvantage, the Red Devils showed amazing resilience and spirit to take the game to penalties. They ultimately defeated the north London side 5-3 on penalties to set up a Fourth Round tie against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's game, Amorim stated that he will learn a lot about his players from the match against the Saints.

"This next game will teach me more about my players than the last two. There is no expectation in the last two games. Against Arsenal we waited for the opportunity. In the future we can’t play like that and I know that. Fans will expect more tomorrow. We have to deliver," said Amorim.

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table after 20 games, 24 points behind leaders Liverpool.

How have Manchester United performed under Ruben Amorim so far?

Manchester United have won five and lost six of their 13 games across competitions under Ruben Amorim so far. The Portuguese took charge as the Red Devils' new head coach on November 11, 2024.

Amorim arrived at the club following two league wins with Sporting in his four years with the club. However, he hasn't had an easy start to life with the Premier League giants so far.

The Portuguese has attempted to implement his 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford with mixed success. While it has been suggested that Manchester United do not have the right squad to play that formation, the club have refrained from investing in the January market so far.

Instead, Amorim has attempted to get the best out of the player at his disposal. Fans will now be quietly optimistic following the team's performance in the away wins over Arsenal and Manchester City, and the draw against Liverpool.

