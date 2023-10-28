“This is the next step” – Mikel Arteta sends message to Declan Rice on how he can improve further at Arsenal

In a powerhouse display that left Sheffield United hapless, Arsenal rampaged to a 5-0 win, continuing their impressive start to the season. Following the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had some words for Declan Rice, who shone with an assist to his name.

The Gunners' brilliant display piled further misery on Sheffield's struggling manager Paul Heckingbottom. They exceeded expectations in every regard, with striker Eddie Nketiah scoring a hat-trick.

Among the list of Arsenal talents turning heads, new recruit Declan Rice has been a revelation. Yet, Mikel Arteta has said that the marquee summer signing has a ceiling that could stretch even higher. Specifically, Arteta sees Rice augmenting his role with more goals.

When asked about this aspect of Rice's game, Arteta said during his post-match press conference (via TBR Football):

“For sure. This is the next step and things that we can evolve and help him to improve."

With a stat line boasting 14 appearances, two goals, and a pair of assists across all competitions, Rice's influence with the Gunners is unquestionable. Yet, he could add new dimensions to Arsenal's attacking power if his goalscoring improves over the season.

Real Madrid keep a watchful eye on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus was Arsenal's high-profile acquisition from Manchester City last summer. However, he was once a transfer target at the heart of Real Madrid's crosshairs. While the rumors linking him to Los Blancos have reduced in recent times, AS (via Madrid Universal) asserts that Madrid's interest remains high.

Real Madrid were reportedly eyeing the Brazilian striker in the summer of 2022, hoping he would make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet, the window closed with Jesus trading the Etihad for the Emirates instead. Since then, his journey in north London has been troubled, as injuries have played their disruptive role.

Despite these setbacks, Jesus has displayed flickers of brilliance, albeit inconsistently. While his Premier League tally lingers at a solitary goal, he's hit the mark thrice in three Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid are still willing to gamble on him, and they reportedly continue to monitor Jesus' form. However, it remains uncertain if he would be pushing to leave Arsenal this January. The forward will be hoping he can rejuvenate his form and find his groove at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Notably, he did not partake in the Gunners' 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United.