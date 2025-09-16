"This is nonsense", "Madrid doesn't deserve him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star dropped from XI for Marseille UCL clash

By Sripad
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:25 GMT
Real Madrid fans furious with Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid fans on X (formerly Twitter) are furious with manager Xabi Alonso for benching Vinicius Jr for the UEFA Champions League clash against Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, September 16. Many believe that this will play a key role in the Brazilian's decision, as he continues contract talks at the club.

Alonso has made one change to the backline, bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold for Dani Carvajal at right-back. The rest, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras, keep their place, as does Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Federico Valverde is back in midfield, and he replaces Dani Ceballos. Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler keep their place in the starting XI, and will be partnering the captain today.

Alonso's big changes have come in attack, with Vinicius Jr and Brahim Diaz dropped. Kylian Mbappe keeps his place in the lineup, with Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo on either side of the Frenchman.

The decision to drop Vinicius Jr has come as a surprise to fans, with many questioning and posting:

Real Madrid fans have something positive with the team news, as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are on the bench. Both players are yet to play for the club this season, and could make their first appearance.

Winning the UEFA Champions League is the ultimate aim, says Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game and admitted that winning the UEFA Champions League is their ultimate aim for the season. However, he is not thinking long-term and is keen on taking it match-by-match and said (via MadridUniversal):

“It’s a legendary feat; it’s we all aspire to. We know how complex it is, which is why winning 15 titles and securing many of them recently is extraordinary, but it’s undoubtedly the ultimate goal. However, to achieve it, we need to build on many factors, and we want to be well-prepared and take it step by step."
Talking about the team spirit, he added:

"First, you have feel ready for the, because it’s a huge responsibility, but the challenge is exciting, with all the possibilities, and with everything that comes with coaching players at this high level, and playing every weekend, every two weeks at the Bernabeu.
“When you put it all together, it inspires you and motivates you. It excites you, because it’s a very strong challenge, and it’s just the beginning, but I’m approaching it with great enthusiasm. Management here in Madrid is fundamental."

Real Madrid have won all of their matches in La Liga so far, and are at the top of the table.

