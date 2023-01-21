"This is nothing" - Saudi Arabia hint at hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faceoff in friendly

After the friendly between Lionel Messi's PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Stars in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia have seemingly set their sights on hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

PSG eventually won the match 5-4, which had all the trappings of an exhibition event. Held at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, it included flame-throwers in front of more than 60,000 fans. However, this is just the beginning of Saudi Arabia’s ambitions as they are planning to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking about the country's Vision 2030, the head of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikh said (via NDTV):

"This is a big match but... this is nothing (compared to) what will happen with Vision 2030. My leader (crown prince) will surprise Saudis with much more things. We are ready to fulfil his demands at any time. But what's coming is much greater."

The Saudi government has made substantial investments in sports, including the record-breaking transfer of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr for over €200 million.

Saudi Arabia is currently exploring a joint bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League has sparked rumors of a potential move for Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Qatar-owned Paris Saint Germain as well. Notably, the Argentine forward is an ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism.

Saudi Arabia continue investing in sporting initiatives, following friendly between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Saudi Arabia's commitment to sports has shown no signs of slowing down in the near future. With major events and high-profile sports deals planned for the coming years, it is clear that the country is determined to make its mark on global sporting culture.

The friendly match between Lionel Messi's PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi All-Stars was only the beginning. They have set their sights on hosting an array of world-class competitions such as the World Cup and Summer Olympics - perhaps even a Winter Olympics in the future.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, also recently launched the LIV golf tour, which has become a divisive topic in the golf world.

