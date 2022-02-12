"This is obvious" - Manchester United manager Rangnick says club definitely need a new striker in the summer

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed the club will "definitely" be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

Rangnick's future at the club is looking increasingly likely to be part of the board in a pre-agreed two-year consultancy role.

And speaking ahead of Manchester United's game against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, the German was asked about a potential incoming forward.

"This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that". Ralf Rangnick on Man United signing a younger forward in the summer: "This is obvious. Cavani's contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre forward".

He told reporters:

"This is obvious. Edinson (Cavani)'s contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre-forward. I think everyone is aware of that."

With Cavani departing, and Cristiano Ronaldo now aged 37 the club are weighing up their options as a huge summer draws closer.

Ronaldo has been the side's top scorer this campaign with 14 goals in all competitions. But his form has waned and there are concerns about his future at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is a name who has been heavily linked with a move to the side and Rangnick is familiar with the striker. The German oversaw Haaland's move to Red Bull Salzburg from Molde in 2018 as the director of football and is a huge fan of Norweigan.

Speaking back in November in his first presser as United interim boss Rangnick was full of praise for the forward. He said:

"Erling Haaland is a fantastic striker. I know best myself, because I was together with the people at Salzburg with my friend Kristoff and the people there were a little bit involved in the move from Molde to Salzburg, and therefore I know what kind of player he is."

At the time Manchester United also had Mason Greenwood to call on as the German was familiarizing himself with the squad. But Greenwood's off-the-field sexual assault allegations have only furthered the need for a forward.

Haaland is one of Europe's top strikers. He boasts an impressive record of 56 goals in 57 Bundesliga games since joining the German side back in 2020.

Who else have Manchester United been linked with?

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak is a name that remains touted as a potential United signing. The Swedish striker has been in fine form this season with the La Liga side.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez and Alexander Isak are potential options in the summer for Man Utd, while Rangnick is known to be an admirer of Patrik Schick too [ @sistoney67 Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez and Alexander Isak are potential options in the summer for Man Utd, while Rangnick is known to be an admirer of Patrik Schick too [@sistoney67]

The 22-year-old Sweden international has scored four goals in 19 appearances for the Spanish side. His youthful pace and movement will have impressed United's chiefs.

The club are looking to appoint the much-fancied Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager in the summer. Then the Red Devils can be expected to pursue Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, who spent five years with Pochettino.

Pochettino and Kane have history

Other names include Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

What is clear is that United will almost certainly have a new forward in their squad come the start of next season.

