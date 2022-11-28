“This is official” – Jose Enrique in disbelief as he reacts to confirmation that 21-year-old Premier League star is quicker than Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique shared his surprise on Twitter after realizing that Everton's Anthony Gordon has recorded a faster top speed than Darwin Nunez.

Enrique shared an image of the official Premier League statistics, which placed Gordon at the top of the list of fastest players in the league. The Everton winger has apparently clocked a top speed of 36.6 km/h.

Nunez is a close second with a top speed of 36.5 km/h. Manchester City's Erling Haaland (36.2 km/h), Arsenal winger Gabriel Martnelli (35.9 km/h), and Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot (35.8 km/h) complete the top five.

Those who have watched Gordon will know that he is rapid. 0.1 km/h isn't a big difference, but it shows that the 21-year-old is a speed demon, much like Darwin Nunez.

Gordon enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under then-Everton manager Frank Lampard last term. He netted four goals and provided two assists in 35 Premier League games to help his team avoid the drop to the Championship.

His arrival in the English footballing landscape piqued the interest of both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but to no avail. Gordon has scored three times in 14 league games this campaign but did not make it to manager Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nunez, on the other hand, arrived at Liverpool this summer as a marquee signing from SL Benfica for a fee rising to €100 million. He has lived up to the billing, scoring nine goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions for his new club.

He is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Uruguay, where he played the full 90 minutes in their 0-0 draw against South Korea on 24 November.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz confesses 'childish' dream of playing for a Spanish club

In what could have been a worrying update for Liverpool fans, Luis Diaz recently admitted his dream of playing for a club in Spain.

By inference, it would point towards a possible desire to pull on the famed kits of either Real Madrid or Barcelona. It's not uncommon for up-and-coming young footballers, especially from Latin America, to harbor a dream of playing for the two Spanish giants.

He said (h/t Echo):

"I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family's attention, but it is more of a childish dream. Now I only think about lifting trophies and making history with Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed earlier this month that the Catalan giants were also vying with the Reds to sign Diaz in January.

