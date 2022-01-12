"This is one of our biggest powers" - Mikel Arteta says the best players are interested in Arsenal move amid rumors of January cash-splurge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has previously stated that he will be looking to sign some players in the January transfer window. It's been close to two weeks since the transfer window opened. However the Gunners haven't made any major movements in the market yet.

Arteta recently spoke about his club's plans for this transfer window. He stated that the Gunners still have the power to attract big names into the world of football.

Arsenal are one of the several clubs that have been affected due to the AFCON Cup of Nations. The Gunners have had to release Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny for the African tournament.

As a result, the Gunners lack depth in many positions on the field. This has prompted the club to seriously consider signing some players during this transfer window.

Over the past week, they have been linked with many big names and fans are thrilled by the prospect of seeing these players don their red and white shirt.

Florentina's Dusan Vlahovic seems to be the dream signing that the North London club want in this transfer window. The Gunners are reportedly said to be the favorites to land the 21-year-old this month.

However, the same won't be the case if Vlahovic stays at Florentina this season and decides to move during the summer of 2022. The Gunners might have tough competition from the likes of Juventus and Manchester City then.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Mikel Arteta will make a move to sign any player in this transfer window. There have been reports stating that Arsenal can no longer attract big players to their club due to their falling standards in Europe. However, Mikel Arteta disagreed when he talked about how the Gunners still attract some of the biggest names in football.

"Arsenal has always been interested in the best players and the best players have been interested in coming here. I can tell you that situation hasn't changed. That is one of our biggest powers." said Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants William Saliba to be part of their squad next season

William Saliba is currently on a loan deal at Olympique Marseille and the 20-year-old is enjoying an impressive season in France. Marseille are reportedly impressed with Saliba and are looking to sign him permanently. But according to the latest reports, Mikel Arteta wants William Saliba to be part of his squad next season.

In the meantime, the Gunners will have to focus on their current squad to get through the month of January. The Gunners will next face Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao cup semifinals on January 14th.

