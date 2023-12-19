"This is one where my heart might rule my head" - Joe Cole predicts winner of Liverpool vs West Ham

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has begrudgingly backed Liverpool to defeat West Ham United 2-1 in their upcoming EFL quarter-final clash at Anfield on Wednesday, December 20.

The Reds will be aiming to win their second EFL Cup under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage this season. They defeated Leicester City 3-1 in the third round of the competition on September 27 before beating Bournemouth 2-1 in the Round of 16 on November 1.

West Ham have also been very impressive in their EFL Cup campaign. They downed Lincoln City 1-0 in the third round before defeating Arsenal 3-1 in the Round of 16.

The Hammers will be aiming to cause another upset against Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds are yet to lose a game at home this season but were held to a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cole made his prediction, writing (via EFL's official website):

"This is one where my heart might rule my head here. If I’m going to predict it with my head, I want West Ham to win but I have to back Liverpool them because I think they’re going to come into their own, from now to the run-in and I think they have too much for West Ham, but it’ll be tight."

Cole's Prediction: 2-1

"We have to stay positive" - Liverpool star gives his verdict following Manchester United draw

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo believes his side need to focus on the positives after the Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, December 17.

Jurgen Klopp's side were regarded as the heavy favorites to secure all three points against the Red Devils, especially after their 7-0 thrashing last season. However, despite dominating the game and landing 34 shots in total (to United's six), the Reds were unable to find a winner.

Endo said (via Liverpool's official website):

“We played well and we had so many chances. We are disappointed about the result but the way we played today was amazing. We need to keep playing like this. If we score, it was a perfect game, I think."

He added:

“I [also] focus on the defensive side, that’s my job, and we didn’t concede a goal, that’s also an important thing. We [need to] just keep playing like today."

“Because we play at home, we needed three points. And we just have one. But we have to stay positive and get ready for the next game.”

The Reds will have a chance to return to the top of the league table in their next fixture against Arsenal at home on Saturday, December 23.