“This was the only one” - Liverpool star details reasons for snubbing Manchester United move

Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic recently detailed his decision of snubbing Manchester United in favor of a move to Liverpool from Celta Vigo in 2020.

United were also interested in signing the midfielder back then. Bajcetic, however, claimed that once the Anfield outfit came calling, he didn't consider any other options.

The midfielder said (via the Evening Standard):

“When I heard that Liverpool wanted to sign me, there was nobody else to decide on. This was the only one.”

While an offer from Manchester United is often too difficult for one to turn down, Bajcetic has seemingly always had his eye on the Reds.

The 18-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Reds' senior team so far this season, scoring a goal as well.

In a campaign where a majority of the midfielders in Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered injury blows, young Bajcetic has risen to the occasion to serve his team. He has put in impressive and mature displays on multiple occasions across competitions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke ahead of the Manchester United clash

Liverpool are set to host Manchester United in a Premier League clash on March 5. The Red Devils emerged triumphant when the two teams met at Old Trafford earlier in the season, winning 2-1.

Klopp's team will look to take their revenge in the high-voltage clash this weekend. Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown, Klopp was asked whether he would ask his team not to let the emotions of the match get to them.

The German manager replied (via the Reds' official website):

"Without emotion it would be a sad event, to be honest, I don’t think we should try that. Why should we? But it’s always about football. In football you need emotions but you need all your other skills as well. It’s not our first derby, maybe for one or two players but even for them it’s not a first derby, maybe just against United. No, we are OK."

The Merseysiders are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 39 points on the board from 24 matches. Erik ten Hag's United, meanwhile, are in the third spot, with 10 points more than Liverpool.

