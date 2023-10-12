“This is one of my objectives but I'm still far from everything he's won" - Ibrahima Konate makes honest admission on Manchester United superstar 

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate believes he is not yet at Manchester United star and France teammate Raphael Varane's level. The French defender insists that he has a long way to go to be the United defender's successor for Les Bleus.

Konate said in an interview with Le Parisien (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Having taken up the torch? No. Not yet. This is one of my objectives but I am still far from everything that he has won, from his track record, from everything that Raphael Varane has succeeded.”

Varane is an extremely successful and decorated defender who has achieved many triumphs over the years. The French defender spent 10 years at Real Madrid, dominating Europe with four UEFA Champions League titles.

He also clinched three La Liga titles at the club. Varane has seen great success on the global stage as well, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and playing a crucial role as the team's defensive pillar.

The France international then joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 from Real Madrid in a £34 million move. He has registered 70 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils since his arrival at Old Trafford, recording two goals and one assist.

Varane also won the Carabao Cup with Manchester United last season. He has registered five Premier League appearances so far this campaign, scoring one goal.

"I am not going to sit here all my life" - Manchester United star hints at the potential exit

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has stated that he is open to leaving the club if he is not given more game time under Erik ten Hag.

The England international has struggled to find minutes on the pitch under the Dutch manager, registering just three Premier League appearances this season. The former Leicester City defender's woes continue this term, after making just eight starts in the English top tier last campaign.

Maguire has now opened up about his struggles at Old Trafford. He said (via ESPN):

"I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month and if it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things. But honestly, at the moment I am focused on two games for England, two big games, and then I am fully focused on fighting to try and win back my place at Manchester United and trying to help the team climb up the league to where we should be."

It remains to be seen whether the English defender will be offered more opportunities to feature in the starting XI this season.