"This partnership is a sign of our ambition" - Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr announce ADIDAS as shirt sponsors 

Cristiano Ronaldo's club side Al-Nassr have announced ADIDAS as their kit sponsor. The Knights of Najd have revealed that the German brand will be their shirt sponsor for next season, bringing an end to their partnership with Nike.

The move is surprising, considering that their crown jewel, Ronaldo, has been a Nike athlete throughout his illustrious career. Al-Alami made the announcement on their recent social media post. Al-Nassr CEO Guido Fienga said (via My Khel):

"Joining with Adidas is an exciting partnership, the scale and resonance of Al Nassr, adorned with the iconic Adidas three stripes, magnifies the global impact we can achieve.

"This partnership is a sign of our ambition to make the club a soccer powerhouse, not only in Arabia but internationally,"

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in December 2022, Al-Nassr's global profile has received a massive boost. Last season, Nike joined hands with the club and became their sponsor, their third stint with the SPL outfit.

However, it will mark the first time the Knights of Najd will collaborate with ADIDAS, the second largest kit manufacturer in the world, behind Nike. They are the largest brand in Europe.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Al-Hilal tonight?

Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the final game of the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, February 8. Ronaldo is fit and expected to play in the highly anticipated Riyadh derby tonight.

Both teams faced Inter Miami earlier in the friendly competition. Al-Hilal beat the Herons 4-3 on January 29. Al-Nassr demolished the MLS club 6-0 despite their talisman Ronaldo not playing due to a calf injury.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has confirmed that Ronaldo will play against Al-Hilal (via CristianoXtra on X):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Al Hilal tomorrow."

Ronaldo scored a brace when Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal 2-1 in the Arab Cup of Champions final earlier in the season. Jorge Jesus' side, though, earned a commanding 3-0 win in their SPL clash at home.