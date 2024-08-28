"This is the perfect time for him to come back" - Pundit believes Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate could help them win MLS Cup

Former Inter Miami defender-turned-pundit Kieran Gibbs believes the team can win the MLS Cup in Lionel Messi's absence. The former English defender believes the team can do this thanks to American youngster Benjamin Cremaschi.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has been impressive for the Herons and is one of the most highly-rated players coming through the North American nation at the moment. He has played 58 times for the side, scoring six times and providing seven assists.

Speaking on the Inter Miami Weekly show, Gibbs gave the young midfielder a glowing review, saying:

“Benja’s been very impactful for the team this year when he’s played. He was out for a while but this is the perfect time for him to come back into the side and really let everyone know that he still means business and to grab that opportunity to help this team win the title.”

The Miami-based club has been without the services of Lionel Messi for 12 games due to injury and his obligations to his nation at Copa America.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami tipped to win silverware

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami side has been tipped to claim silverware at the end of the season despite missing the legendary forward for much of the campaign. The Florida-based side has been fantastic this season, boasting the best run of form in the MLS despite missing their talisman in the last 12 games.

Speaking on Extratime, MLS expert Matt Doyle grudgingly admitted that The Herons look set to have a fine campaign when the season wraps up, saying:

“True, and I feel bad saying it because I still think Columbus are so good. They have three games in hand, they could win all three of them and they would still be four points behind the pace that Miami are on right now."

“LAFC have two games in hand, they could win both of them they would still be three points behind the pace that Miami are on right now. If Miami were going to falter, it would have happened by now because they haven’t actually played great.”

Lionel Messi is due to return to the Inter Miami team next month and will bolster a dominant team already marching towards silverware. The World Cup winner will be keen to pick up where he left off and help the team secure silverware by adding to his 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 games this season.

