"This is the place to be" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacts after getting hair and beard transplant in Istanbul 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently revealed that he underwent hair and beard transplant during his recent trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

The Englishman was featured in a promotional video for Dr Emrah Cinik’s clinic. In it, he can be seen arriving at the clinic and greeting the staff. The clip was uploaded to Dr Cinik's TikTok account, where he talked about the process of Ferdinand's hair and beard transplant. Ferdinand said in the video:

“I'm here to get my beard sorted out, I've got a couple of holes, a couple of patches. Getting my hair transplant done. I can't wait to get it done. Listen, if you're ever thinking about getting yours done, this is the place to be.”

Not only the former Manchester United defender, but several other football stars have also gone through the process of hair transplant.

Pictures from Rio Ferdinand's TikTok video

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, former Liverpool star Ryan Babel and Brazil Legend Rivaldo are the other names who have visited the Istanbul-based clinic for the transplant procedure.

Manchester United can reportedly bring ex-PSG striker to Old Trafford in January

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are reportedly looking forward to securing a loan deal for Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for the Argentine forward because Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to settle his feet in the Premier League.

After playing 13 games in the Premier League this season, the Danish forward has failed to record a single-goal contribution in the English top-tier football. However, Hojlund scored five goals in the group stage of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, where the Red Devils got eliminated.

As a result, the Red Devils are looking to bring an experienced forward to Old Trafford. Icardi has also played for Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

After a successful loan season at Galatasaray, the Argentine forward signed a three-year deal with the Turkish Champions for €10 million. This season, Icardi has bagged 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances across competitions.