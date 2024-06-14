“This is not the player I fell in love with” - Fans worried about 28-year-old Germany star despite 5-1 win in Euro 2024 opening game

Fans are quite concerned about Germany attacker Leroy Sane, who put in a noticeably sub-par performance in the team's Euro 2024 opening game against Scotland. It was thorough and true domination for the hosts of the tournament, as they handed their opponents a severe 5-1 beating.

While Die Roten were ruthless in attack, fans questioned Sane's performance. The Bayern Munich forward came onto the pitch just after the hour mark, but he did not play well.

While his passes were fairly accurate, his shots at goal were quite poor. He had a particularly big chance to further improve the score, but he couldn't get his feet together quickly enough, eventually fluffing the effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Fans took to social media as they watched the 28-year-old struggle to match the pace of the game, questioning the forward's performance:

"I hope the world is watching this disgraceful dogshit performance Leroy sane is showing cuz this is him every week," a fan complained.

"What happened to Leroy Sane? This is not the player I fell in love with...." another said.

"Its actually sad the way this guy Leroy Sane went from absolute terror on the wings to meedi in the space of a couple of years whilst still in his 20s 😔" a fan wrote.

"Leroy Sane is really finished, very sad," another fan concluded.

"Q: What's stopping this Germany team from winning the Euros? A: The most selfish player in the history of all sports - Leroy Sane," a fan lambasted the forward.

"That's why Leroy Sane must hold bench for this tournament," another fan warned.

"Leroy Sane is having a horrific cameo. What’s happened there?" a fan was shocked.

"Leroy Sane is spent. He hasn't quite gone on to fulfill his potential. Euro 2024," another fan noted.

Other fans added:

Germany dominate Scotland in Euro 2024 opener

It was an opening night to remember for Germany as they secured a 5-1 win over Scotland in their first match of the Euro 2024 as hosts. It all quickly went downwards for the visitors on the night, with Florian Wirtz popping the first goal of the game just 10 minutes in.

A second goal came in the 19th minute as Jamal Musiala roofed his effort into the net. It went from bad to worse for the Scots as Ryan Porteous received a red card for a bad tackle on Ilkay Gundogan in the penalty area. Kai Havertz buried the effort from 12 yards, compounding the misery for Scotland at half time.

Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench in the second half to power in a top-corner effort, making it four for Germany. He scored a fifth, but it was ruled offside. Scotland managed a goal on the other end through Antonio Rudiger, as the ball deflected off the defender's head. Emre Can soon got on the other end in injury time to make it five for the Germans, with the scoreline reading 5-1.