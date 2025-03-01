"This position doesn’t suit him" - Ruben Amorim told to change Manchester United star's position by former player

Paul Parker has urged Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to play Kobbie Mainoo in a defensive role and not as an attacking midfielder. He believes that the Englishman needs to play as many times as he can, but his future should not be right behind the strikers.

Speaking to BettingExpert, Parker stated that Mainoo looks set to have a bright future if he is played as a central midfielder. He trusts Amorim to figure things out quickly and help the Manchester United youngster.

He said:

"I think Kobbie's best position is a bit more defensive, so a regular midfield player. Long term I see him as a central midfielder. No doubt about that. But the most important thing for him right now is to play and it doesn't matter which position he plays. He needs game under his belt, and whether that's a more attacking or defensive role doesn't matter. I believe he has a great future as a central midfielder, and I believe Amorim thinks so as well, so this is just about helping the team and hoping he can benefit from it in the future."

"With him, people are saying, this system doesn't suit him and this position doesn't suit him. The right players will always shine through, maybe not as bright as in other formations but they will always shine through. You can't just suddenly become a bad player because of a change in formation," Parker added.

Kobbie Mainoo is out with an injury and is expected back later this month after the international break.

Paul Parker believes Manchester United fans are targeting Kobbie Mainoo

Paul Parker has claimed that fans and media are overhyping Kobbie Mainoo and putting too much pressure on the Manchester United youngster. He believes that they need to give him time to adjust to the top flight and added that the teenager needs to be given freedom.

Parker said the aforementioned source:

"He's adjusting to it like everyone else but he's an easy person to pick out by a lot of people and fans. They're using him to question the manager because of the way he's playing but there's been a lot on Mainoo – too much, too young as they normally say. That's the problem we have in England. Someone will come through at the age of 17 in August and by December we've got all these so-called journalists telling the England manager to pick him. These are the people who believe they know football better than anyone else, the way they write things.."

Mainoo has been out with a muscle injury for the second time this season. He was out with an ankle injury last year and was out for 21 matches for club and country.

