“This is not possible” – Neymar in disbelief as he finds out condition of makeshift pitch for Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League game

Brazilian superstar Neymar was left dumbfounded ahead of his Al-Hilal side's AFC Champions League match against Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran. The former Barcelona forward could not believe the state of the makeshift turf on which the match will take place at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

The game between Al-Hilal and Nassaji Mazandaran will be the second to take place at the Azadi Stadium in this season's edition of the competition. Iranian giants Persepolis already faced (and lost) to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Matchday One of the competition.

Neymar is just beginning to settle in at his new club, having moved this summer, and will play in the match against Nassaji Mazandaran. The forward reacted to images of the grass being laid on the pitch by the groundsmen.

"This is not possible 🤦🏽‍♂️😂," the forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

On his side's arrival in Tehran, the forward took it upon himself to check the condition of the playing surface as Al-Hilal carried out their training. He bent down and felt the grass with his hands, trying to ascertain if it would come off.

Neymar visits Iran for the first time in his career and now has to deal with a poor pitch, which could endanger the players.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, for one, can attest to the fact that the state of a pitch is important. The Frenchman suffered a serious knee injury when he played on a poor surface in pre-season.

Neymar will be keen to end Al-Hilal struggles

Neymar has not had the rosiest start to life in Saudi since his summer transfer, struggling for form and consistency.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has no goals for his new club in four appearances. Rumors have even emerged of him wanting to get the manager sacked due to their personal problems.

Al-Hilal sits atop the Saudi Pro League standings, one point clear of rivals Al-Ittihad. They remain unbeaten to start the season and will be keen to pick up their first Champions League win.

Neymar will hope to score his first goal(s) to help Al-Hilal win in Tehran after a draw on opening day. The Saudi club have won the competition four times and are one of the most decorated teams in its history.