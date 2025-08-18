Arsenal icon Freddie Ljungberg has backed new signing Viktor Gyokeres to score 20 goals in the Premier League this season, if he gets off the mark quickly. He claimed that the former Sporting CP star showed his qualities in the tough Premier League debut against Manchester United.
Gyokeres failed to get on the scoresheet on Sunday, August 17, when Arsenal managed to get a 1-0 win over Manchester United. Riccardo Calafiori scored the lone goal of the match, but Ljungberg is not worried about the new signing.
Speaking to ViaPlay, the Gunners legend said (via Metro):
"It was a tough day at work for him. He obviously wants to score goals and the fans want to see him score goals. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this is the Premier League, not Portuguese league. But you can see he has it in him, so I’m not worried. I think he will be around 20 goals this season if he breaks the zero early."
While Ljungberg has predicted 20 goals for Gyokeres, another Gunners legend, Ian Wright, claimed on Stick to Football that it would be a successful season for the striker if he scored 10-15 goals in the Premier League. He said:
"I think if he scores 10 to 15 goals in the Premier League with another five or six pitching in obviously."
Arsenal agreed a €73.5 million deal, including add-ons, to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The striker scored 39 goals in 33 league matches for the Portuguese side last season.
Manchester United legend believes Arsenal signing will need time
Roy Keane was on Sky Sports after the Manchester United vs Arsenal match and claimed that Viktor Gyokeres will need time to settle. The Red Devils legend believes that the short pre-season with the new teammates has not helped the striker and said (via Metro):
"When you’re a big strong man like that and you do miss pre-season, sometimes for the bigger lads, the big units, he’s a big strong boy like an old-fashioned striker, you definitely need a bit more time to get up to speed. Sometimes the slighter lads are a bit sharper up there, but for the big lads it just takes a bit longer to get back in the swing of things."
Arsenal face Leeds United at home next in the Premier League. They end the month of August with a trip to defending champions Liverpool.