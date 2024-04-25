“This project isn’t finished yet” - Xavi reveals why he changed his mind on leaving Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has opened up on his decision to stay at Barcelona having previously announced that he will leave this summer.

After Barca's 5-3 defeat against Villarreal at home in La Liga in January, Xavi announced that he will leave the club in the summer. They were unbeaten in the 13 games across competitions before losing their last two games in a row.

Regardless, Xavi has now decided to stay at Barcelona despite them appearing set for a trophyless season. They will next host Valencia in the league on Monday, April 29. In a pre-match press conference, Xavi explained his decision, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I am very much a Barça man. I am a club man and the most important thing is to think about the club. We met with the president, yesterday I put my position at his disposal. But I sense the confidence of the president, Deco, Bojan, the whole board…

“The support of the players has been very important. They have made me see that I have to continue. I believe that this project is not finished even though this season we may not win titles. The fans have also made me think that I have to continue. And above all that I see that I have the capacity.”

Barcelona are currently 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga standings with just six games remaining. They have already been eliminated from the cup competitions.

Xavi Hernandez's story at Barcelona so far

The Spaniard joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 1995 and made his senior debut in 1998. Xavi made 767 appearances as a player for the Blaugrana, scoring 85 goals and providing 185 assists. He helped them win numerous trophies, including eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

The Spaniard then left the club in 2015 to join Qatari side Al-Sadd SC, where he stayed for four years before retiring. He then became Al-Sadd's manager, taking charge of them for 96 games.

Xavi was then appointed Barcelona's manager in November 2021 following Ronald Koeman's sacking. While he failed to win any trophy that season, there were certain signs of improvement. He won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in his first full season as a Barca manager.

Xavi has managed the Blaugrana for 136 games so far, winning 85, drawing 23 and losing 28.