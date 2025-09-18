  • home icon
  "This ranking is a joke" - Fans surprised by Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's positions in updated FIFA World Rankings

By Sripad
Published Sep 18, 2025 17:28 GMT
Fans stunned at new FIFA rankings
Fans on social media have been left surprised as Lionel Messi's Argentina crashed to third in the FIFA Rankings, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal moved to fifth. Spain have topped the ranking, while France are second.

Argentina's slip to third has come as a surprise to fans as the Messi-led side have drawn once and lost once, while winning all other matches in 2025. The world champions have been dethroned for the first time since June 2024.

Spain and France were unsuccessful in their UEFA Nations League campaigns, as Lamine Yamal's side defeated Kylian Mbappe's men in the semi-final, but lost to Portugal in the final. However, both sides have jumped, as have the Nations League winners.

England remain fourth in the rankings, while Morocco is now the best-ranked African nation at 11. Japan are the highest-ranked Asian side at 19, while the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, are ranked 16, 14, and 26, respectively.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans were quick to react on social, calling the rankings a 'joke' as one loss has seen them crash in the rankings despite qualifying for the World Cup. They posted:

The rankings will be updated again in October, with the November refresh serving as the final seedings for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the twilight of their careers, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup is likely to be their last major tournament with their national teams. The duo have been the standout players in the two decades, and fans are hoping to see them at the tournament next summer.

Ronaldo hinted at his decision to play in the World Cup, stating that he had kept it in mind when renewing his contract at Al-Nassr. He said (via Al Jazeera):

“I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year.”
Messi spoke about his plans earlier this month, saying that he was not thinking long-term yet. He wants to take time before deciding if he will be playing and said (via ESPN):

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."

Lionel Messi's Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have just started their qualifying campaign with two wins in as many games.

