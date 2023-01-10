“This really can’t be true” – Wesley Sneijder mocks Manchester United interest in transfer target by labelling it a ‘stunt’

Real Madrid legend Wesley Sneijder has mocked Manchester United's interest in compatriot Wout Weghorst. The Dutch striker is being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Burnley striker is currently on loan at Besiktas. According to the Telegraph, the Turkish side want a third of any loan fee that the Clarets receive from United. Weghorst, 30, wants the move to the Red Devils.

However, Sneijder is perplexed by Erik ten Hag's side's pursuit of the former Wolfsburg frontman. The former Dutch international deems it to be a stunt. He told Voetbal Primeur

“I think they’ve seen the trick with the free kick [in the quarter-final against Argentina], so they don’t fall for the England anymore."

Weghorst scored a memorable equalizer for the Netherlands in the dying embers of the nation's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit to Argentina. Sneijder continued by questioning the reasons behind the potential signing:

“In terms of striker, is he really someone United are waiting for? I don’t think so. They still have 300 of those in the Premier League. It must be a stunt. This really can’t be true.”

The Dutch striker has scored nine goals in 18 appearances across competitions for Besiktas. However, he managed just two goals in 20 games for Burnley in the Premier League.

His potential arrival at Manchester United is viewed as a stop-gap, with Ten Hag's side looking to sign a more renowned frontman in the summer. They will likely be under new ownership when that time comes around.

Manchester United reportedly have three big names on their striker shortlist for the summer

Kane features on Manchester United's wishlist.

Manchester United are eager to bolster their attacking options at Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate his contract in November. It has left Ten Hag with limited options up top.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have performed admirably in the striker's role, but they are ultimately wide forwards. Ten Hag's side reportedly have three top names on their wishlist for the summer.

According to ESPN, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko are potential summer targets for the Red Devils. All three are prolific goalscorers and would help ease the goalscoring burden on the likes of Rashford.

Kane, 29, has bagged 17 goals in 26 games, boasting Premier League and national team experience. He is the England captain and is, for many, one of the best goalscorers in world football.

Osimhen, 24, has been instrumental in Napoli's impressive 2022-23 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 16 matches. Pacey and relentless in pressing, he may be an ideal Ten Hag signing.

Sesko, 19, is following in the footsteps of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg. He has scored seven goals in 25 appearances this season. The Red Devils were interested in the teenager over the summer.

