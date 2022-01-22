"This is really a little bit weird" - Ralf Rangnick reacts to Manchester United's unflattering stats from set-pieces

Manchester United are having a huge crisis when it comes to scoring goals from corner kicks. The Red Devils have taken more than 100 corner kicks this season but have failed to convert them into goals. United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently admitted that the corner kick stats of his team are 'a bit weird'.

Rangnick addressed this issue during the pre-match conference. Rangnick stated that his team has to work more in that area as it is important to be aggressive during set-pieces. He said:

"In the end, this is a question of training time but is also a question of deliveries. And this is really a little bit weird, to be honest, because we have players who should be technically able to deliver the balls in the right way. But we still have to work on that and we still need to improve in those areas."

He added:

"At least we scored a goal after a free-kick against Villa. I fully agree we haven’t conceded as yet in the last weeks and months but we should also be more dangerous and more effective on set-pieces ourselves."

During the 2020-21 season, Manchester United were heavily criticized for the way they defended set-pieces. The Red Devils were extremely vulnerable whenever any opponent won a set-piece opportunity.

As a result, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed set-piece coach Eric Ramsay to the team.

There has been some improvement in the defensive side of the game following Ramsay's arrival as United. They have conceded only four goals from set-pieces this season. This is a vast improvement when compared to the 14 goals the club conceded last season.

However, United continue to perform poorly when it comes to scoring goals from set-pieces. They are the only team in the Premier League not to score a single goal from a set-piece this season.

Ralf Rangnick confirms will Harry Maguire captain Manchester United against West Ham

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been out of the team for the last few games due to an injury. The former Leicester City star, however, did make an appearance off the bench against Aston Villa in the FA Cup last week.

Ralf Rangnick revealed that Harry Maguire will be the team's captain against West Ham United and start alongside Raphael Varane.

There has been a lot of scrutiny of Harry Maguire and his ability to lead the team. Many fans feel the Englishman should be stripped off the captain's armband and replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

