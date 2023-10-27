"This is how you rest players" - Jurgen Klopp aims dig at national team manager after Liverpool star is forced to play during international break

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hit out at France coach Didier Deschamps for his management of defender Ibrahima Konate's game time.

Konate wasn't named in the Reds' squad that beat Ligue 1 side Toulouse 5-1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27) night. Klopp opted to rest the 24-year-old after a grueling international break.

The Liverpool boss is delighted with Konate but explained he needed to rest. He said (via Football Talk):

"I like absolutely everything about Ibou, but the problem is that he has had several injuries. Mr. Deschamps made him play 90 and 87 minutes in the last two matches, so we gave him a little rest."

Konate played 90 minutes in France's 2-1 win against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on October 13. He then played 87 minutes in a 4-1 friendly win over Scotland four days later.

Klopp continued:

"He could have played tonight, but he also has to play Sunday. Mr. Deschamps, this is how we rest the players. Not three minutes."

Konate was back in action for Liverpool following the international break in a 2-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby on October 21. However, Klopp is cautious with the number of minutes he hands the Frenchman given his injury record.

The former RB Leipzig defender missed 14 of the Reds' games across competitions last season due to several injuries.

Joe Cole urges Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to work on his finishing

Darwin Nunez missed a sitter against Toulouse.

Liverpool romped to victory against Toulouse at Anfield to maintain their winning start to their Europa League campaign. Diogo Jota (9'), Wataru Endo (30'), Ryan Gravenberch (34'), and Mohamed Salah (90+3') were among the goals for the Merseysiders.

Darwin Nunez was also on the scoresheet for Klopp's side in the 34th minute but he missed a glorious chance which Gravenberch eventually finished off. The Uruguayan forward hit the post with the goal gaping after rounding Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

The 24-year-old was all laughs when being subbed off but Joe Cole voiced concerns with his lack of goal potency. The former Liverpool star told TNT Sports:

"He just needs to take an extra touch, I think he gets very excited and goes too early. I love the way he’s alive on the run."

Cole didn't want to be too harsh on Nunez who did well in beating his man before hitting the woodwork:

"I think it does [sum him up as a player] but I think that can be harsh on him because he’s got so much to his game. He gets an A* in every part of his game, and his performance tonight was also fantastic but his finishing is a C at the moment, but that’s something he can work on."

Nunez has bagged five goals and four assists in 12 games across competitions. He's a unique forward who tends to score the more difficult chances compared to ones that just need a little bit of composure.