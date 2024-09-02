“This is not a result of Casemiro playing bad” - Ex-Chelsea midfielder names individual who deserves blame after Manchester United loss to Liverpool

Craig Burley believes manager Erik ten Hag is the problem at Manchester United and not Casemiro. He said that the 3-0 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday was not because of the Brazilian midfielder but down to the manager.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley said that Manchester United were schooled by Liverpool. He added that the midfield was left open by the Red Devils manager, and the loss was not because of Casemiro playing poorly. He said:

"I felt sorry for Casemiro because when the camera went close up on him, you could tell he was embarrassed. He has set such high standards for himself over the course of his career, and he's struggling now. But this is a Manchester United problem, an Erik ten Hag problem.

"This game after the first 10-15 minutes was so embarrassingly easy for Liverpool that it was frightening (to watch as a United fan). Manchester United were completely schooled all over the field, particularly in the middle of the park. It was nice and balanced from Liverpool."

He added:

"Yes, we can talk about superstars in the twilight of their careers having bad days at the office and he did. But this is not a result of Casemiro playing bad.

"This is a result of the mediocrity, a continuation of the conversation we had at the end of last year about Erik ten Hag. If this continues after the international break, the conversations we were rightly having about his job, are going to be back in his face within weeks and that's not Casemiro's fault."

Liverpool scored twice in the first half through Luis Diaz before Mohamed Salah sealed the win in the second half with a well-taken goal. The Reds are second, behind Manchester City, with three wins in as many games.

Manchester United needed to take risks, says Erik ten Hag after Liverpool loss

Asked about taking off Casemiro, Erik ten Hag said that Manchester United needed to take risks in the second half. He said that the scoreline was already against them, so it was the right moment for him to make the change.

The Dutchman said:

"It is what the team needed. You know when you are 2-0 down against Liverpool you have to take more risks. It will be open. When you are losing, you have to take more risks. I have to give compliments to the team. You have to keep fighting and sticking together."

Reports suggest that Casemiro left Old Trafford before the second half started. However, Ten Hag has dismissed the claims and said that the Brazilian was at the stadium till full-time.

