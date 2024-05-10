"This is sad", "Over for him at the top level" - Fans react as Manchester United star left out of Brazil squad for the Copa America

Fans were left surprised after Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was left out of the Brazil squad for this summer's Copa America. Brazilian football's governing body has revealed the list of players to participate in the competition, which is set to take place in the USA.

Brazil finished as runner-up in the 2021 edition of the competition on home soil, losing to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina at the Maracana. The Selecao are keen to recapture glory in the competition, having won it in 2019, but they will have to do so with a new-look squad.

New manager Dorival Junior took charge of their last two friendlies against England and Spain in March, and has selected 23 players to go to the USA. The biggest omission from the list is Manchester United ace Casemiro, who has struggled for form and fitness this season.

Dorival Junior has opted to go for younger and more mobile players than the Manchester United man in midfield, naming a core of Premier League stars in midfield. The list includes Andreas Pereira, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Joao Gomes and Lucas Paqueta, all of whom play in England's top-flight with Casemiro.

The exclusion of Casemiro from the list has sparked reactions from fans on X, and they have shared their thoughts on the matter.

Some fans were not surprised by his exclusion as they believe it was merited, given his poor form at club level.

Casemiro had featured for Brazil in each of their last six major tournaments, including four Copa America and two FIFA World Cups. This season for Manchester United, the 32-year-old has appeared 29 times across all competitions, but has struggled to perform at his best.

Manchester United, Arsenal stars dropped from Brazil squad for Copa America

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus stars were ignored by Brazil manager Dorival Junior in selecting his squad for the Copa America. The Selecao squad will be bereft of some of its big-hitters when the tournament comes around in the summer.

Strikers Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom have scored a combined 15 Premier League goals this season, have been left out. Also, former Ajax man Antony has been left out of the squad, as has Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

Manchester City-bound winger Savio, as well as Real Madrid-bound Endrick and PSG defender Lucas Beraldo have all been named in the squad. The Selecao will face Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica in Group D.