“This is Salah, not us” – Sadio Mane distances himself from Liverpool ‘revenge’ mentality put forward by strike partner ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane has distanced himself from the 'revenge' mentality put forward by his teammate Mohamed Salah ahead of their UEFA Champions forth final clash with Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

The Egyptian is still probably rankled by the events of the Reds' 2018 Kiev showdown. He went off injured just 30 minutes into the clash before the Reds were eventually beaten 3-1.

He redeemed himself a year later when the Merseysiders went all the way in the Madrid final, with Salah scoring in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Egyptian feels the Reds still have a score to settle with Los Blancos.

The 29-year-old recently hyped up the final with a bold message after the Premier League season ended, saying "we aren't done yet". Mane, though, wants to approach the Paris final like any other game. Speaking ahead of the Reds' trip to the French capital, he said (via Goal):

“This is special Salah. This is Salah, not us. For sure, he said it, but for me it’s just a game like all other games, which will be very, very difficult, and we expect it because (Real Madrid are) one of the best teams in the world. We’ve been there already, so I know that we’ll be ready for it. We’ll do everything possible to win the game.”

Interestingly, the Senegalese was on target against Real Madrid in the 2018 final, scoring just four minutes after Karim Benzema broke the deadlock early in the second half.

The Reds were firmly on the back foot till then before Mane seemed to have pulled them back. However, Gareth Bale restored Madrid's lead with a spectacular bicycle kick before another Loris Karius howler put the game beyond doubt.

Liverpool and Real Madrid aiming for third title this season

With the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup in the bag already, Liverpool are looking to win a third title to complete a 'cup treble'. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won the Spanish Supercup and the La Liga this season and now have their sights on a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title.

Both teams are in great shape right now. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 games across competitions. Meanwhile, their Spanish counterparts have pulled off extraordinary comebacks in each knockout round of the Champions League this season. A cracking contest awaits on Saturday.

