“This is scary”, “Beast of the game” - Fans react as Liverpool star makes history with incredible record in 3-1 win over Burnley

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the defender in Premier League history with the most assists after providing an assist in a 3-1 win against Burnley. The Anfield faithful have waxed lyrical about the English right-back who was superb in the victory away at Turf Moor today (February 10).

The Reds beat the Clarets courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez. Alexander-Arnold provided Jota with an assist for the attacker's opener in the 31st minute.

Liverpool's vice-captain found his Portuguese teammate with a superb corner to put his side in front. It was his 58th assist in the Premier League and no other defender has more in the English top flight.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, is still fairly young so reaching such a milestone is extremely impressive. He was at his best during the win against Burnley as he also made two key passes and found his man with six of 13 long ball attempts.

The England international took his overall tally for Liverpool to 82 assists in 302 games across competitions. He's been one of Jurgen Klopp's most consistent performers since making his debut back in 2016.

Fans were enthused by Alexander-Arnold's performance and his record-breaking assist.

One fan reminded fans of his age:

"He’s only 25 people.. this is scary"

Another fan hailed him as:

"He is a beast of the game."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Reds full-back's feat:

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold hails Jurgen Klopp ahead of the German's departure

Trent Alexander-Arnold thinks Jurgen Klopp is a huge figure in Liverpool.

Klopp has announced that he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. He will bring to an end a nine-year stay at Anfield where he has written himself in the club's history.

The German tactician has guided the Reds to the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. He's overseen 290 wins in 467 games, deemed by many, as one of the greatest managers in English football history.

Alexander-Arnold was handed his debut by Klopp in 2016 and he moved to praise the former Borussia Dortmund manager's impact at Anfield. He said (via CNN):

"I can talk for hours about the impact he’s had on the city and how big he is to the people. Not just football fans, but the city in general. He’s a huge, huge figure, someone who’s been amazing. You couldn’t ask for more from a manager, and that’s not even talking about the football side of things."

The Englishman's development in becoming one of Europe's most highly regarded full-backs is largely thanks to Klopp. He's helped the full-back grow into one of the best ball-playing defenders and today's record-breaking performance comes as no surprise.