"This season, it depends on Manchester United" - Antonio Conte makes important admission about Tottenham Hotspur's top 4 chances in comparison to Arsenal and United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes that his side's Premier League top-four hopes rest on Arsenal and Manchester United.

Spurs are currently fifth in the league standings. The fourth-placed Gunners are three points ahead of them with a game in hand. Meanwhile, the sixth-placed Red Devils are a point behind Conte's side.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently shown improvement after failing to be consistent throughout the season. Their huge 3-2 victory over Manchester City last month was impressive.

However, Conte believes a top-four finish this season will be incredibly difficult, considering Arsenal's momentum and Manchester United's elite squad. He told reporters (via Mirror Sport):

"It’s right to underline that this target is very, very difficult. We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle. There’s also Arsenal that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is United."

“United is the (top) team that in this season are struggling a lot. Last season, it was Liverpool. Otherwise in England, I continue to repeat, you play for other targets. Because there are a top four, who at this moment are stronger clubs than the others, for many reasons."

He also expressed doubts about his side's chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, saying:

“And this season it depends on Manchester United. At the moment, we are among the teams that have to try to stay very close and exploit if someone fails this season. If you ask me about the past, about our possibility to reach a place in the Champions League, I could say to do it’d be very, very, very difficult.”

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



“We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle. There’s also Antonio Conte says Arsenal and Tottenham need a 'miracle' to finish above Manchester United:“We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle. There’s also #AFC that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is United. And this season it depends on United." Antonio Conte says Arsenal and Tottenham need a 'miracle' to finish above Manchester United:“We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle. There’s also #AFC that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is United. And this season it depends on United." https://t.co/NI7EhTK2H8

Can Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal and Manchester United to fourth place?

Arsenal have been in fine form under Mikel Arteta in the second half of this season

Arsenal are showing no signs of relinquishing their hold on fourth place. They have been in electric form this season, especially during the second half of the campaign.

Before their setback against title challengers Liverpool last month, the Gunners were unbeaten in six games across all competitions.

During that period, they had shown real fight and determination, none more so than in their impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in February.

Arsenal teams of the recent past would likely have crumbled under the pressure, but Mikel Arteta's current side seem like a much more cohesive and motivated unit.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's threat comes from the squad at their disposal. Despite their terrible season, they still have one of the top four squads in the league. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho, they have options in many positions.

The only problem is that they are the polar opposite of the Gunners in that they seem like a team of big names rather than a collective group.

MURD Football @MURDfootball Matic: "We need to finish in the top-four,that is our aim and we will do everything we can to achieve that. I think we can make it,but,of course,we will need to win almost every game until the end of the season."

#Matic #ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited

🗣️:talkSPORT] Matic: "We need to finish in the top-four,that is our aim and we will do everything we can to achieve that. I think we can make it,but,of course,we will need to win almost every game until the end of the season."🗣️:talkSPORT] 🔴🔴Matic: "We need to finish in the top-four,that is our aim and we will do everything we can to achieve that. I think we can make it,but,of course,we will need to win almost every game until the end of the season."#Matic #ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited🗣️:talkSPORT] https://t.co/RrRKSHexVD

Tottenham Hotspur need to maintain consistency and hope their top-four rivals suffer setbacks if they are to win the top-four race.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh