"This season he's been phenomenal" - Jarrod Bowen opens up on admiration for Arsenal and Liverpool superstars

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has praised Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for their individual campaigns this season.

Saka has been key to the Gunners' Premier League title charge this term, helping his side second in the standings with three games to play. They are currently a point behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand. The Englishman has recorded 13 goals and 11 assists in 35 league games.

Meanwhile, in what has been a disappointing season for Liverpool, Salah has once again shone with some consistent goalscoring. The Egyptian has racked up 30 goals and 11 assists in 48 matches in all competitions.

Thanks to his displays, the Reds have kept their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League alive. They are currently a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played one game fewer.

Speaking about the accomplishments of both Saka and Salah, Bowen said (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

“Salah, I saw the other day he’s scored 30 goals and people say he’s having a bad season so for the numbers he produces consistently since he came to the Premier League.”

He added:

“Bukayo at Arsenal as well. I had the honour to play with him at England and saw how good he was. This season he’s been phenomenal. So those two are the ones for me with the numbers they produce and the quality they play at.”

Bowen, meanwhile, has endured a down campaign with West Ham, who have struggled for large swathes of the domestic season. He has recorded just five goals and five assists in 35 Premier League matches this term.

However, the winger has netted four times in eight UEFA Europa Conference League matches, leading the Hammers to the semifinals, where they will face AZ Alkmaar.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah beat Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to a spot in EA Sports FIFA 23 PL Team of the Season

As mentioned earlier, Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah have enjoyed stellar seasons for their respective clubs. However, only one of them could make it into EA Sports FIFA 23's Premier League Team of the Season.

Liverpool star Salah ended up making it into the XI at the expense of Saka, who was named as a reserve. This prompted some online outrage as many believed the Arsenal winger deserved a starting spot.

However, while Salah was the only Liverpool player to make it into the squad itself, five of Saka's teammates were named in the squad. Arsenal were in fact the most represented team in the 18-man contingent, with Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli also making the cut.

Here is the full FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season:-

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, William Saliba, Kieran Trippier.

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne.

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah.

Reserves: Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raphael Varane, Son Heung-min, Reece James.

