“This season is his and his only”, “finally finding his groove” – Manchester United fans ecstatic as 22-year-old star produces ‘lethal’ display in 2-0 win against Sheriff 

Manchester United fans are in awe of their forward Jadon Sancho after he put up another 'lethal' performance to help the Red Devils register a 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on September 15.

Sancho's opening goal and Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal of the season ensured all three points for Erik ten Hag's team, their first win in the competition this season.

Sancho has been putting up brilliant performances game after game under United's new manager Ten Hag. Enthralled by the England international's performance against their Moldovan rivals, Manchester United fans claimed that Sancho is finally finding his old form.

Sancho was not the only reason for joy for the fans as last season's top scorer Ronaldo also found his name on the scoresheet after a series of disappointing performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

Well done lads 🏽 🏽 Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points!Well done lads Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads 👏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Gb7mTJcqqd

Here are some interesting tweets from Man United fans after Sancho scored his third goal of the 2022-23 season, helping the team bag an important win.

Papí @ArayaIyasus 🏽 Sancho finally finding his groove at Man U Sancho finally finding his groove at Man U 👌🏽

Alphonso @HeckingHaaland Everyone who left the Sancho bandwagon last season will soon pay for their sins. This season is his and his only & Southgate won’t stop hearing his name.



Just remember how he was getting generational shouts 2 seasons ago. Everyone who left the Sancho bandwagon last season will soon pay for their sins. This season is his and his only & Southgate won’t stop hearing his name.Just remember how he was getting generational shouts 2 seasons ago.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Sancho really finding his rhythm recently. That’s the player United wanted and bought. Eriksen with the assist. Sancho really finding his rhythm recently. That’s the player United wanted and bought. Eriksen with the assist.

Muiz ☘️ @_justmuiz



Man is gradually finding that Dortmund form



And Yeah My Ronaldo scored his first Goal of the Season. Sancho has consistently proved lethal in attack .Man is gradually finding that Dortmund formAnd Yeah My Ronaldo scored his first Goal of the Season. Sancho has consistently proved lethal in attack .Man is gradually finding that Dortmund form 💛And Yeah My Ronaldo scored his first Goal of the Season.

Suspicious Mr. Jay @_ohiole_ All sancho's goals have been cold!!! All sancho's goals have been cold!!!

Fans also took a dig at the England national team's head coach Gareth Southgate. He excluded Jadon Sancho from the 28-man squad for their two Nations League fixtures.

RP 🐐 @RonaIdoProp Southgate has got blood on his hands for picking Sancho in the England squad Southgate has got blood on his hands for picking Sancho in the England squad

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Sancho doing Sancho, I hope Gareth Southgate is watching. Sancho doing Sancho, I hope Gareth Southgate is watching.

The former Borussia Dortmund man had a terrific four years with the German side. Many big European clubs, including Manchester United, were interested in signing him.

Finally, in 2021, the Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho from Dortmund on a five-year contract worth £73 million. However, the young winger has had a relatively subdued career at Old Trafford.

But fans are hopeful that things will turn out to be reasonable under Ten Hag and are happy to see Sancho returning to life as he was at Dortmund. Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Scott McTominay are among the players who have consistently improved their output under the Dutch manager.

Manchester United forward dedicates his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League to a particular fan

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho dedicated his opening goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday to a young fan who gifted him a pair of personalized shin pads before the game.

utdreport @utdreport Jadon Sancho dedicated his goal to a young fan who gifted him with some personalised shin pads Jadon Sancho dedicated his goal to a young fan who gifted him with some personalised shin pads 👏 https://t.co/wh014UdkzL

The England international said the celebration after the game was a 'small gesture' towards a young fan who waited for him at the training ground to gift him a pair of shin guards. As told by Sancho himself, the young fan asked the player to wear them in his next match.

Speaking about the celebrations, Sancho said (via BT Sport as quoted by UtdDistrict):

“A little kid gave me some shin pads and asked me to wear them and I said ‘yeah, no problem’ and it was a little gesture to show I was wearing the shin pads he gave me.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit