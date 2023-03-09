“This season has been s**t” - Tottenham star calls out Antonio Conte for benching him against AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has questioned Antonio Conte's decision to put him on the bench for his side's UEFA Champions League game against AC Milan.

The Brazilian started three of Spurs' four games across the Premier League and FA Cup before their home game against the Rossoneri on Wednesday (8 March). He had come off the bench late on in their 1-0 league defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

It's worth noting that Conte was absent from the dugout in those four games as he was recovering from a gall bladder surgery. The Italian returned for the crunch Champions League Round-of-16 second-leg game against Milan on Wednesday.

On his return, Conte once again named Richarlison as a substitute, much to the attacker's frustration. The Tottenham forward told TNT Sport after the game on Wednesday (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“I'm honest, this season has been s**t. I want to play. I didn't understand (Conte’s choices). I was in positive moment. … and Conte put me on the bench again. Yesterday, he tested me in the starting XI and then ... bench, again.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Richarlison: “I'm honest, this season has been shit. I want to play”, tells TNT Sport. #THFC



“I didn't understand [Conte’s choices]. I was in positive moment… and Conte put me on the bench again. Yesterday he tested me in the starting XI and then... bench, again”. Richarlison: “I'm honest, this season has been shit. I want to play”, tells TNT Sport.“I didn't understand [Conte’s choices]. I was in positive moment… and Conte put me on the bench again. Yesterday he tested me in the starting XI and then... bench, again”. 🚨 Richarlison: “I'm honest, this season has been shit. I want to play”, tells TNT Sport. ⚪️🇧🇷 #THFC“I didn't understand [Conte’s choices]. I was in positive moment… and Conte put me on the bench again. Yesterday he tested me in the starting XI and then... bench, again”. https://t.co/mh5U84IXtv

Richarlison did get some time on the pitch in his side's clash against the Rossoneri, replacing Emerson Royal in the 70th minute. He had 10 touches on the ball and laid out one key pass, winning two fouls and as many duels.

However, the Brazilian couldn't get on the scoresheet as the game ended goalless, with Cristian Romero's 78th-minute dismissal not helping Tottenham's case. The result meant Conte's side crashed out of the Champions League 1-0 on aggregate after Milan had picked up a narrow win in the first leg last month.

Richarlison has endured difficult first season with Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison was Tottenham Hotspur's marquee signing last summer, arriving on a deal worth around £60 million from Everton. He was expected to ease the workload on Harry Kane, thanks to his ability to play across the frontline.

However, his debut campaign in north London has been anything but smooth. Injuries to his calf and hamstring have already seen the Brazilian miss seven Premier League games. While he has recorded three assists in the league, he hasn't scored in 17 games and 660 minutes of action.

Richarlison has only found the back of the net in one game all season, doing so twice in Spurs' UEFA Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille.

The attacker still has plenty of time to prove himself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having signed a contract till 2027. However, Richarlison has undoubtedly endured an underwhelming debut season so far.

Poll : 0 votes