“This season, we’ll see a different player” – Rio Ferdinand makes bold prediction about 24-year-old Liverpool star

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has predicted Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez to deliver in the upcoming season.

He said (reported via Liverpool Echo):

“I think the price tag is out of his hands. I look at it a bit like Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. Last season was his adjusting season. He’s a young striker coming to the league and everything about him fits the Premier League perfectly, but it didn’t go as well as he would have liked. But I think, this season, we’ll see a different player for Liverpool."

Ferdinand's comments came on the back of the former player discussing the potential of Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker is reportedly set to join Manchester United from Atalanta for a mammoth fee of £72 million.

Speaking about Hojlund's potential, Ferdinand said:

“The first thing you’ve got to look at is there’s huge potential. Anyone who has seen him play will see there are attributes there that you would like. He’s suited to the Premier League."

Adding that Hojlund, like Nunez, may need the first season to adapt, the former England international said:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens with Hojlund (fails to score much like Nunez), although I’d like him to have a better season than that. He may well do, but it will take time to adjust. The attributes are there, but you’re going to be paying big.”

Nunez registered 15 goals and four assists in 42 games for the Reds last season after making a big money move from Benfica, reportedly worth £85m (including add-ons).

However, the bigger story was the player missed open chances game after game after being put through on goal. According to stats from OneVsOne, as a centre-forward, Nunez only converted 11.39% of the big chances he received in front of goal. Just for comparison, last season's Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland had a conversion rate of 31.86% for big chances.

Manchester United and Liverpool have made some big moves this summer

Both clubs have been active in the transfer market, selling and buying players to refresh the squad. United have parted ways with club legend David de Gea after 12 long years and replaced him in goal with Andre Onana (signed from Inter Milan).

The Red Devils have also brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea and as mentioned before, are closing in on the signing of Hojlund.

Liverpool have seen a mass exodus in midfield with players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving the club. They have signed two established midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister (from Brighton & Hove Albion) and Dominik Szoboszlai (from RB Leipzig).