"This is not a serious player", "More of a liability than Gerard Martin" - Fans slam Barcelona star despite 5-3 agg. win over Dortmund

Fans took to social media to share their displeasure with Ronald Araujo's performance, despite Barcelona advancing to the Champions League semi-finals. The Blaugrana clinched a 5-3 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna park today (April 15). However. Araujo came under an avalanche of criticism after a costly mistake.

The Spanish side were beaten 3-1 on the night, with Dortmund briefly threatening a wild comeback when Serhou Guirassy completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute. The goal arrived on a dazzling play by Dortmund’s Julien Duranville, who weaved past both Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia before cutting a low ball into the area.

Araujo’s clearance failed to remove the danger and the ball fell to Guirassy, who blasted past Wojciech Szczesny to give the hosts a glimmer of hope. It is worth noting that Araujo generally played well, based on the stats. He had five duels won, two tackles won, and eight defensive actions.

However, the fans were disappointed in his poor action, which led to Borussia Dortmund's third goal. All over social media, frustration poured out with comments like these:

"NEVER START ARAUJO EVER AGAIN IN A CRUCIAL MATCH. He's absolute dogshit under pressure. Poo poo. Gtfo man." a fan slammed the Barcelona defender.

"Bruh Araujo is a more of a liability than Gerard Martin" another complained.

"Take whatever that’s offered and bin Araujo for good. This is not a serious player." this fan added.

Expand Tweet

"we should have scammed united with Araujo when we had the chance" another concluded.

"Araujo is a bigger villain than rakitic ever was. Good night" this fan stated.

"Araujo shouldn't be a Barca player next season" a fan insisted.

Barcelona survive Dortmund fightback to reach Champions League semi-finals

Barcelona are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, despite losing 3-1 on the night to Borussia Dortmund. The La Liga outfit went through 5-3 on aggregate after a crazy second leg at Signal Iduna Park.

A brazen German side came out swinging, and it did not take long for Serhou Guirassy to hit twice. He scored the first from the spot (11'), before he powered in the second (49') with a close-range header to reduce Barca’s aggregate advantage to one.

As Dortmund was smelling blood, disaster struck. Ramy Bensebaini, who had earlier helped set up Guirassy’s second, turned a Fermin Lopez cross into an own goal to gift Barca a vital away goal. Not discouraged, Dortmund continued to threaten and were rewarded when Guirassy completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in their first semi-final since 2019. In the other game tonight, Paris Saint-Germain lost 3-2 to Aston Villa at Villa Park, but the Parisians won 5-4 on aggregate.

