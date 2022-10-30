"This is a serious problem" - Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool after defeat at Anfield to Leeds United

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has questioned his former club following their defeat to Leeds United at Anfield. Jesse Marsch's side provided a major blow to the Reds' aspirations with a shock 2-1 win at Anfield.

This was Liverpool's first Premier League home defeat in 30 matches since being beaten 1-0 by Fulham in March 2021.

A miscommunication between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker presented a golden opportunity for Rodrigo Moreno to give his side an early lead.

The Merseyside giants equalized through Mohamed Salah but Leeds youngster Crysencio Summerville scored the all-important winner in the 89th minute.

Jamie Carragher has insisted that it was not a one-off kind of display from his former club. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said on Saturday Night Football:

"It's a huge result for Leeds but Liverpool have got massive problems. Leeds' fans know how big a result this is. It's so long since anyone's won at Anfield. They're going to milk it and rightly so.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Klopp needs to be given serious funds to revamp this side. He obviously wants Bellingham & was interested in Tchouaméni, he got an injury prone Arthur, who is unlikely ever even feature in the Premier League. This side is crying out for an athletic-type, ball carrying midfielder. Klopp needs to be given serious funds to revamp this side. He obviously wants Bellingham & was interested in Tchouaméni, he got an injury prone Arthur, who is unlikely ever even feature in the Premier League. This side is crying out for an athletic-type, ball carrying midfielder.

"It will do wonders for them, in terms of the league table. This isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem."

The Liverpool legend has admitted that Leeds United deserved something from the game as they were the better team.

Carragher also believes that Jurgen Klopp needs time to figure out a solution. He added:

"There's no doubt that the goalkeeper in the last 10-15 minutes has kept Leeds in it but if you look at the whole game you can't say Leeds haven't deserved to get something from it. They've been fantastic.

"Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now, different permutations, formations, personnel."

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his frustration amid Liverpool's struggles

Despite his team struggling for any kind of consistency this campaign, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not looking to make a major overhaul of his system. He said (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"It is not always that difficult or impossible [to control games] but tonight it was. There is no excuse for it but we have the problem from the first day of injuries or half-fit players and that is what we carry with us and that is why some players play too often and others have to play too early and the next game is already waiting.

Sarah🦋💫❤️YNWA❤️💙🌊🌊💙 @JATTSOPRANO316 YNWA I don’t care what happens this season bar relegation I’m not turning on Jurgen Klopp, if you don’t like that then don’t follow me.YNWA I don’t care what happens this season bar relegation I’m not turning on Jurgen Klopp, if you don’t like that then don’t follow me.❤️YNWA ❤️ https://t.co/QKrrUVh7bv

"Napoli now, some say we're already through, but we will need to put in a proper performance. But you need 11 starters and then a few days later we play away at Tottenham. That's our situation.

"So now is not the time for a major overhaul. We have to fight through and to fight for momentum, for confidence, for security, for all these things. You have to fight and that is what we do."

Given how they have started their season, this could be a long season for the Reds but with Klopp at the helm, there is still a possibility that they could turn their season around.

