“This is a shame, a joke” - Brazilian journalist rips into Tite for calling up Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazilian journalist Neto has ripped into Tite over his decision to include Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli in the 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinelli has been in fine form for the Gunners so far this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 18 games. Mikel Arteta's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 34 points from 13 games.

However, Neto was far from happy to see Martinelli being named in the side ahead of Flamengo attacker Gabigol. He told ESPN Brasil, via Sport Witness:

“This is a shame, a joke! I feel ashamed! Not because of Dani Alves’ story. What is Martinelli’s story? 33 career goals. This is a shame, a lack of respect for football. It shows how dirty football is, it’s dishonourable. It’s happened to me and you (Velloso) because we didn’t go to the World Cup because we didn’t play in Rio de Janeiro."

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Neto (Brazilian journalist) on Martinelli’s World Cup call-up: “This is a shame, a joke! What is Martinelli’s story? 33 career goals. Calling up Martinelli shows that you, Tite, shouldn’t hold the position you do, you’re not fair to Gabigol.” [ @ESPNBrasil via @Sport_Witness Neto (Brazilian journalist) on Martinelli’s World Cup call-up: “This is a shame, a joke! What is Martinelli’s story? 33 career goals. Calling up Martinelli shows that you, Tite, shouldn’t hold the position you do, you’re not fair to Gabigol.” [@ESPNBrasil via @Sport_Witness] #afc https://t.co/3yIk3BwbYG

Gabigol has scored 29 goals and provided five assists in 62 games for Flamengo this season. Neto said Tite's decision to call up the Arsenal attacker ahead of Gabigol is a shame.

He further added:

“Doing this with football shows that you don’t deserve the position you are in. Calling up Martinelli and not calling up Gabigol is heresy, a lack of respect. “The biggest shame of all the call-ups. Calling up Martinelli shows that you, Tite, shouldn’t hold the position you do, because you’re not fair to Gabigol."

afcstuff @afcstuff Neto on Martinelli’s World Cup call-up: “The biggest shame of all the call-ups, the guy who scores five goals in the season, who walks around the mall here: nobody knows who he is. Not taking Gabigol, the guy who scored the goal of the Libertadores title, 29 goals in the season.” Neto on Martinelli’s World Cup call-up: “The biggest shame of all the call-ups, the guy who scores five goals in the season, who walks around the mall here: nobody knows who he is. Not taking Gabigol, the guy who scored the goal of the Libertadores title, 29 goals in the season.” https://t.co/R0Lku5Vwq0

Neto continued his rant, saying:

“The guy who scores five goals in the season, who walks around the mall here, nobody knows who he is… And not taking Gabigol, the guy who scored the goal of the Libertadores title, who scored 29 goals in the season."

Neto's comments might come as a bit over the top, considering that Martinelli has been one of the finest players for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli will have stiff competition to start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli is going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli might face stiff competition to feature in Brazil's starting XI for the 2022 FIFA World cup despite being named in the 26-man squad.

The likes of Vinicius Jr. and Neymar are almost guaranteed starters for Tite's team. Antony and Richarlison are also on the team and are potentially ahead in the queue to start for the Selecaos.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes