“This shows his quality" - Liverpool star praises Darwin Nunez and details his importance to team following their win over Brentford

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has hailed Darwin Nunez after the latter scored a late brace to inspire the Reds to a 2-0 win over Brentford. The two sides played each other in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium (January 18).

Despite Liverpool exceeding expectations under Arne Slot this season, Darwin Nunez has struggled for form in recent months, leading to many questioning his place in the squad. The Uruguay international had garnered four goals and four assists in 26 appearances across competitions before the Brentford clash.

However, with the scoreline at 0-0, Nunez came off the bench in the 65th minute, going on to score twice in stoppage time (90+1', 90+3') to help the Reds seal all three points.

Following the game, Alisson told BBC Radio 5 Live, as per the club's official website:

"We fight a lot, and I believe we deserved the three points with the way we played. The opponent is really hard to play against with the way they mark, man for man, it is not easy. It is a great result for us."

He also praised Nunez:

“This shows his quality and how important he is for this team. Sometimes we didn't win games because we cannot finish that way inside of the box, but today Darwin did really well, not only with the goals, but with his attitude and the way he fights for every ball. You can say he doesn't score too much this season, but he is working hard every day."

Nunez will be hoping to continue his newfound momentum in Liverpool's next fixture against Lille in the UEFA Champions League (January 21).

"I want to fight for my place" - Liverpool star makes bold admission amid lack of game time this season following Brentford win

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has vowed to fight for his place in the starting XI after he provided an assist off the bench during the Reds' 2-0 win over Brentford.

Despite looking promising over the summer during pre-season, Elliott suffered a broken foot during training at the start of September. This resulted in the 21-year-old missing 14 games across all competitions, pushing him down the pecking order.

Elliott came off the bench in the 80th minute against Brentford but was able to make an instant impact, assisting Darwin Nunez's second goal of the game. Following Liverpool's win, he said (via @AnfieldSector on X):

"Absolutely [I want to stay]. Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team. I am going to do what it takes. Do it as much as I can.”

He continued:

“Whenever I am needed and wait for my opportunity. I was out with an injury at the start of the season. I don’t expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can. Help the club out and do everything I can."

Elliott has made 11 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season (two starts), scoring one goal and providing one assist.

